Davido Announces Two-Month Hiatus From Music to Focus on Supporting Uncle’s Political Campaign

Are You a Cinephile If You Haven’t Watched These 10 Nigerian Films?

Davido has announced a two-month break from music to support his uncle Ademola Adeleke’s re-election campaign.

Speaking in Ede, Osun State, the singer was unveiled as chairman of the Imole Youth Campaign Team, a group focused on mobilising young voters ahead of the governorship election. He said his decision goes beyond family ties, noting his belief in the governor’s work.

Davido urged campaign members to engage directly with communities and share the administration’s achievements, while Adeleke welcomed his involvement, saying his influence will help connect with youths across the state.