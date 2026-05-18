10 Creators Under 50k Followers We Should All Subscribe To

There are creators who have revolutionized the marketing industry in Nigeria and others who have made social media just a little bit more fun for us. Today, however, we are focusing on the smaller creators who are slowly becoming big names with refreshing, out-of-the-box content.

Here are 10 creators under 50k whose content we think you’d definitely enjoy.

RedHotSasa

Known for her dancing content with her group of friends. This content creator first went viral on TikTok for creating dance challenges to trending songs. Currently at 29k followers, she is a content creator to watch.

Duru Bonds

Duru Bonds is a TikTok creator with over 45k followers, known for his real estate, economics, and finance-themed vlogs. Duru Bonds’ content should be your go-to for informative content.

Adaeze Fowowe

Adaeze is a multifaceted creator with over 45k followers on TikTok. Creating content ranging from lifestyle and beauty to conversational content, she is a creator with varied niches that easily pull you in.

Victoria Orie

Popular both on TikTok and Instagram, Victoria Orie is a lifestyle creator known for her captivating vlogs. With over 50k followers on TikTok and over 20k on Instagram, she is well on her way to becoming one of the most successful influencers.

Nedu Johnson

If you are into men’s fashion, lifestyle vlogs, and art, this creator should be on your radar. With 43k followers, Nedu Johnson has curated a clean, effortless persona on Instagram through vlogs and everyday fashion.

WhereisLindaToday

If you are looking for a travel creator to motivate you into taking all the trips you have been planning, then this creator is perfect for you. Currently sitting at over 23k followers, Linda shares content for her fellow wanderers who enjoy traveling the world.

Tife Pereao

This content creator puts out content ranging from lifestyle to travel and food content. If you are interested in a creator who recommends the perfect meals to try or the perfect hotel to stay at while traveling, this creator with over 19k followers is perfect for you.

Baddest Chef

If you are interested in a creator who covers all things food, travel, hosting, and fashion, this creator should be on your subscription list. With over 18k followers, Chef Yo-yo makes TikTok videos feel like your favorite chick flick movie.

Prince Omotosho

This Nigerian and Haitian content creator is the perfect creator to follow if you are interested in beauty, life, and fashion content. Located in Miami, Prince currently boasts over 15k followers and has the potential to grow more with his unique content.

Joyce Daniels

If you are interested in content that leans more towards personal finance and entrepreneurial growth, this creator is the one you should follow. Currently at over 27k followers, Joyce Daniels creates content that is both informative and interesting to watch.