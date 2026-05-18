Weekend Recap: Here’s What Happened Over The Weekend 

This weekend in the international and Nigerian media was filled with drama from the political sector, growing tensions and an international victory for Nigeria from the sports sector.

Desmond Elliot alleges political victimization

Oil moving to $110 as Trump once again threatens strike in Iran

‘Michael’ makes swift return to number 1 in its fourth weekend since its release

X (formerly Twitter) user sentenced to 2 years imprisonment in Simi and Adekunle Gold’s cyberbullying case

Team Nigeria wins gold in African championship

Desmond Elliot Alleges Political Victimization

Member of Lagos State House of Assembly, and actor Desmond Elliot has cried for help in a now viral video. The house of assembly member was heard in the video accusing unnamed party members of trying to coerce him and other party members to give their support to a specific candidate ahead of the APC House of Assembly primaries scheduled for the 20th of May. In the viral video, he also alleged that his security personnel had been taken from him. According to Desmond Elliot, there has been tension in the political atmosphere in the Surulere chapter in light of the incoming elections.

Oil Moving To $110 As Trump Once Again Threatens Strike In Iran

Oil prices have continued to skyrocket, and have risen to $109 on Sunday due to the worsening tension in the Middle East. The price has gone up $2 from what it was at last week and is predicted to go higher as the threats in the Middle East continue to mount.

The spike came after Trump rejected the proposal by Iran to end the growing tensions between both countries and open up the Strait of Hormuz. Iran’s hold of control over the strait has made it impossible to transport oil, which has contributed to the spike in prices. On Sunday, the President of The United States warned Iran to act fast or lose everything. “They better get moving FAST, or there won’t be anything left of them. TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE!” he wrote on his Truth Social platform.

‘Michael’ Makes Swift Return To Number 1 In Fourth Weekend Since Its Release

Michael Jackson’s star power has proven to be a never ending phenomenon, as the film based on his life “Michael” returns to number 1 at the domestic box office.

Finishing up its fourth weekend in cinemas with $26 million, the film surpasses other heavy hitters like “The Devil Wears Prada 2,” “Mortal Kombat II” and the new comers to cinema titled “Obsession,” Amazon MGM’s revenge thriller “Is God Is” and Black Bear’s action adventure “In the Grey.” In four weeks, the film has reportedly generated over $703.8 million globally, and ranks as the highest-grossing musical biopic in North America, surpassing the record previously held by “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

X (formerly Twitter) User Sentenced To 2 Imprisonment In Simi And Adekunle Gold Cyberbullying Case

A social media (X) user Samuel Adeboye Adeyeye has been sentenced to two years imprisonment after pleading guilty for spreading misinformation about the daughter of Simi and Adekunle Gold. The X (formerly Twitter) user who went viral earlier in the year for making defamatory comments on Simi, her husband and their child was arrested and charged to court for cyber bullying. According to reports from Simi and Adekunle Gold’s team, the Twitter user was asked to retract the statements he made, and refused, which led to the state charging him for cybercrime against a minor.

Team Nigeria Wins Gold In African Championships

Nigeria’s team has racked up an impressive record at the 2026 African Senior Athletics happening in Accra, Ghana. Once again dominating the relay gold medal, the Nigerian team was able to reinforce the country’s dominance in team sprint events on the continent. The winning team consisted of Nigeria’s women’s 4x400m quartet of Esther Okon, Toheebat Jimoh, Jecinter Lawrence and Patience Okon-George. The team also finished almost 30 metres ahead of Ethiopia who went on to claim silver, with Kenya taking home the bronze medal.