Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Peter Obi Emerges Sole Aspirant for NDC Presidential Ticket

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Peter Obi emerges sole aspirant for NDC presidential ticket

Marvel names Brad Winderbaum new comics and TV boss

US tightens travel measures after American tests positive for Ebola

Kano Censorship Board suspends two Kannywood actors for one year

Jonathan asks court to dismiss suit opposing his 2027 presidential run

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Peter Obi emerges sole aspirant for NDC presidential ticket

Peter Obi has reportedly emerged as the only aspirant to obtain the 2027 presidential nomination forms of the Nigeria Democratic Congress before the deadline closed on May 17, 2026.

Party sources said Obi’s position places him strongly ahead of the party’s selection process. The former Anambra State governor recently joined the NDC after leaving the African Democratic Congress, a move that has drawn attention ahead of the 2027 elections.

In a statement signed by National Secretary Ikenna Morgan Enekweizu, the party said deadlines for governorship, National Assembly, and State Assembly forms have been extended to May 24. The NDC added that screening of aspirants will run from May 19 to May 26 before the nomination stage begins.

Marvel names Brad Winderbaum new comics and TV boss

Marvel Comics has announced a major leadership change as longtime executive Dan Buckley retires after nearly 30 years with the company.

Taking over is Brad Winderbaum, who will now serve as Head of Marvel Television, Animation, Comics, and Franchise. Winderbaum is already well known among Marvel fans for overseeing several Disney+ series, including Loki, Hawkeye, and X-Men ’97. Meanwhile, C. B. Cebulski will remain Editor-in-Chief of Marvel Comics.

While some fans welcomed the move and praised Winderbaum’s storytelling, others expressed concern that Marvel Comics could become even more tied to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, reducing the creative independence of comic storylines and characters.

US tightens travel measures after American tests positive for Ebola

Donald Trump’s administration has declared new travel restrictions and emergency protocols following a positive test for the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola in an American citizen in Congo.

Speaking during a White House briefing, Trump said the outbreak was currently confined to Africa but remained a serious concern. Senior health official Heidi Overton said the United States had launched a full response involving the State Department, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and other agencies. Overton also stressed that there were no confirmed Ebola cases inside the United States.

Health officials said at least 131 deaths and more than 513 suspected Ebola cases have been recorded in Congo, and six other exposed Americans would be evacuated to Germany for treatment at a specialised viral hemorrhagic fever facility.

Kano Censorship Board suspends two Kannywood actors for one year

The Kano State Censorship Board has suspended Kannywood actors Amina Uba Hassan and Adam Garba for one year over a promotional video described as inappropriate.

The video, which circulated online, showed both actors in matching outfits sharing playful moments, including a dramatic scene in which Garba appeared to comfort Hassan. The clip reportedly triggered criticism from some residents in Kano State.

In a statement on Sunday, the board’s Executive Secretary, Abba El-Mustapha, said the footage violated the state’s moral standards and public decency guidelines. He added that the suspension is intended to enforce discipline and ensure that film productions comply with Kano’s regulations.

Jonathan asks court to dismiss suit opposing his 2027 presidential run

Former President Goodluck Jonathan and the Attorney General of the Federation have asked the Federal High Court in Abuja to dismiss a suit seeking to stop Jonathan from contesting the 2027 presidential election.

The case, filed by Abuja-based lawyer Johnmary Jideobi, asks the court to determine whether Jonathan is constitutionally eligible to run again under the provisions of the 1999 Constitution, arguing that he has already exhausted the allowable presidential tenure after serving following the death of Umaru Yar’Adua and later winning the 2011 election.

Jonathan’s legal team, led by Chris Uche, urged the court to dismiss the suit and award costs against the plaintiff. Justice Peter Lifu has fixed May 26 for judgment, including a ruling on an application seeking the judge’s recusal over alleged bias.