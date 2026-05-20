10 Songs That Swept Us Off Our Feet By New Artists 

Nigerian artists are the definition of hitmakers, and every year, a few new artists are discovered through viral hits that sweep us off our feet. In this article, we list 10 songs by new artists that not only swept us off our feet but also had us dancing and sometimes in our feelings.

“Arike” by Kunmie

The song by fast-rising artist Kunmie is his debut single, and not only did it sweep us off our feet, but it also swept millions off their feet. It was released in 2025 and went viral just a few months later. The song currently stands at over 71 million streams on Spotify.

“Escaladizzy” by Mavo

Mavo’s musical run has been an exciting one to witness, but his most viral single, “Escladizzy,” was what shook the ground beneath our feet. The track was released in 2025, became a major hit, became part of Nigerian pop culture, and currently has 33 million streams on Spotify.

“You” by Fola

Fola is often praised for his ability to stay true to his roots as a street artist while also exploring other genres. His 2025 track “You” was a nonstop banger upon release and, to date, is one of our best tracks by a new artist of this generation. It currently stands at over 58 million streams on Spotify, and although Fola has been releasing works of art since 2022, “You” was the song that brought him into the limelight.

“Are You There” by Ayo Maff

Ayo Maff’s “Are You There” was released in 2025 and went viral not only on our phones but also on TikTok and other social media platforms. It became the song that made him a household name after his debut and breakthrough song “Jama Jama” in 2023. The song currently stands at 54 million streams on Spotify.

“Joy Is Coming” by Fido

Even if you haven’t heard of Fido, you must have heard his song “Joy Is Coming.” The song became a Christmas hit after its December 2024 release and has since become the go-to track for happy moments in TikTok edits, even to date. It swept all of us off our feet, as evidenced by its over 84 million streams on Spotify, and although his debut track “Awolowo” was also a viral hit, “Joy is Coming” became an even bigger track.

“Wuse Tu” by Zaylevelten

Zaylevelten may have been an underground artist for years, but his track “Wuse Tu” was not a hit underground. Not only did it sweep us off our feet, but it also sparked a social media trend that has carried on for months and become a niche part of afropop culture. It currently has over 12 million streams on Spotify, having been released just 6 months ago.

“Comforter” by Llona

Although Llona’s afropop style and lyrics have won us over on several occasions throughout his four-year career, which began in 2022, his song “Comforter” is the one that did it for a lot of us. It was a part of his debut EP. This track stood out to us, and with over 25 million streams and as his second most-streamed track, it is clear it resonated with many people.

“Hey Jago” by Shoday

Shoday’s career took a pleasant turn with the virality of “Hey Jago,” and for many people, that was the song that introduced his artistry. Now a fast-rising household name after releasing his debut track in 2024, the success of “Hey Jago” propelled him as an artist with non-stop bangers, a pattern he has kept up with since “Hey Jago.” It currently has over 21 million streams on Spotify.

“Toy Girl” by Odumodublvck ft. Juno

Juno was no stranger to going viral before the release of Odumodu’s hit track “Toy Girl.” However, the 2025 feature was the song that introduced her to a diverse audience. The song showed how well she could step out of her comfort zone after 3 years in the industry. It also became a staple for many listeners. The track currently has over 8 million streams on Spotify.

“Ifineme” by Morravey

Morravey’s “Ifineme” was written for lovers who enjoy being swept off their feet with music, although released in 2024, “Ifineme” continues to have its time in viral TikTok edits. The song gave us all the feels and went viral on social media, establishing her as the upcoming princess of romantic music in Nigeria. The song currently sits at over 10 million plays on Spotify, the second-highest number of streams in her 3-year career.