A Brief Introduction to Mavo, the Creator of “Escaladizzy”

The Nigerian music space churns out talents every year, and this year, one of the top new talents is “Mavo”

Osaremen Ukanigbe Mavin, professionally by his stage name “Mavo” is a Gen Z artist, the 21 year old’s career started when he was in his teens, but he first caught attention from his fanbase when he released his bold debut EP titled “Ukanigbe”, with a fantastic array of songs, and quickly followed up with another project titled “Sanko”, which propelled him to a different audience and showed his range as an artiste.

The singer and rapper who first went viral for his single “Escaladizzy”, which did numbers and became a household hit, propelling him to make a remix of the song with industry big names Ayra Starr, Zlatan and Shallipopi, which got Twitter buzzing, with people picking out their favourite features and lines from the hit track.

His virality did not stop with the hit track; he went viral again with his song “Shakabulizzy,” and both songs sparked a social media trend of people adding “izzy” to popular slang. The vitality of both songs propelled him into the limelight, making him one of the most discussed upcoming Nigerian artists for the past six months.

Mavo, however, did not stop at having two viral songs; he rode the wave of his vitality and collaborated with big-name artists like Davido and CKay.

He has continued to book performances and drop songs, which have become constants in the Nigerian music space and on social media platforms.

Mavo’s latest release is the Shakabulizzy remix featuring Davido, a collaboration that was a huge surprise and a treat for the artist’s growing fanbase.