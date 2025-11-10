theme-sticky-logo-alt
theme-logo-alt
A Brief Introduction to Mavo, the Creator of "Escaladizzy"
November 10, 2025
0 Comment
153 Views

A Brief Introduction to Mavo, the Creator of “Escaladizzy”

by YNaija
The Nigerian music space churns out talents every year, and this year, one of the top new talents is “Mavo” Osaremen Ukanigbe Mavin, professionally by his stage name “Mavo” is a Gen Z artist, the 21 year old’s career started when he was in his teens, but he first caught attention from his fanbase when... Read More
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | NSIB Finds Air Peace Crew Guilty of Flying Under Influence
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | NSIB Finds Air Peace Crew Guilty of Flying Under Influence
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | NYSC DG Reveals Corpers Will Soon Begin Receiving ₦77,000 Allawee
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | NYSC DG Reveals Corpers Will Soon Begin Receiving ₦77,000 Allawee

The Nigerian music space churns out talents every year, and this year, one of the top new talents is “Mavo”

Osaremen Ukanigbe Mavin, professionally by his stage name “Mavo” is a Gen Z artist, the 21 year old’s career started when he was in his teens, but he first caught attention from his fanbase when he released his bold debut EP titled “Ukanigbe”, with a fantastic array of songs, and quickly followed up with another project titled “Sanko”, which propelled him to a different audience and showed his range as an artiste. 

The singer and rapper who first went viral for his single “Escaladizzy”, which did numbers and became a household hit, propelling him to make a remix of the song with industry big names Ayra Starr, Zlatan and Shallipopi, which got Twitter buzzing, with people picking out their favourite features and lines from the hit track. 

His virality did not stop with the hit track; he went viral again with his song “Shakabulizzy,” and both songs sparked a social media trend of people adding “izzy” to popular slang. The vitality of both songs propelled him into the limelight, making him one of the most discussed upcoming Nigerian artists for the past six months. 

Mavo, however, did not stop at having two viral songs; he rode the wave of his vitality and collaborated with big-name artists like Davido and CKay. 

He has continued to book performances and drop songs, which have become constants in the Nigerian music space and on social media platforms. 

Mavo’s latest release is the Shakabulizzy remix featuring Davido, a collaboration that was a huge surprise and a treat for the artist’s growing fanbase.

The Music Blog
, , , , , , ,
YNaija
Ayomitide Adeyinka is a writer who loves turning complex ideas into stories people actually want to read. With a political science degree and five years in the content trenches, he has written about everything from Nigerian culture and politics to blockchain technology and brand strategies.
View All Posts by Author
Weekend Recap: Here’s What You Missed Over The Week
Previous Post
You May Also Like
Weekend Recap: Here’s What You Missed Over The Week
Top 5 Podcasts Of The Week 
Tiwa Savage: The Story Behind The Singer, Songwriter and Actress
0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Recent Posts

A Brief Introduction to Mavo, the Creator of "Escaladizzy"
A Brief Introduction to Mavo, the Creato...
Weekend Recap: Here’s What You Missed ...
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | ADC Condemns ‘Monetised’ Anambra Governorship Election
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | ADC Condemns ...
Top 5 Podcasts Of The Week 
Weekend Highlight: Here’s What Happene...
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Dangote Refinery Cuts Petrol Price by ₦49 Per Litre
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Dangote Refin...

Recent Comments

15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 arrow 0 4000 1 0 horizontal https://ynaija.com 300 0 1