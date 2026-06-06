YNaija Daily Recap | Top Headlines Today

Kidnappers of Ex-Army General Demand Release of Livestock and their Members in New Video

AY Makun Defends Show Postponement, Criticises Selective Outrage Over Oyo Abduction

Pasuma Threatens Legal Action Over Alleged Copyright Infringement

Akpabio Explains Why the National Assembly Cannot Publicly Probe the Military Amid the Insecurity Crisis

Court of Appeal Dismisses PDP Leadership Appeal After Supreme Court Resolution

Kidnappers of Ex-Army General Demand Release of Livestock and Members in New Video

The kidnappers holding retired Major General Maharazu Tsiga have released a fresh video in which they demanded the release of their members, whom they claim are in government custody, alongside other conditions for the former military officer’s freedom. In the footage, Tsiga appealed to authorities to meet the abductors’ demands, while the gunmen warned against any rescue attempt and insisted negotiations remain the only path to securing his release. The development adds a new dimension to the high-profile kidnapping case, which has drawn national attention since the retired general was abducted from his residence in Katsina State.

AY Makun Defends Show Postponement, Criticises Selective Outrage Over Oyo Abduction

Comedian AY Makun has defended his decision to postpone a scheduled entertainment event following the abduction of pupils and teachers in Oyo State, arguing that the tragedy demanded sensitivity and respect rather than business as usual. Responding to criticism online, AY questioned what he described as “selective outrage,” noting that some people condemned the postponement while failing to show the same level of concern for the victims and their families. He maintained that public figures have a responsibility to demonstrate empathy during national tragedies and insisted that postponing the event was the right decision under the circumstances.

Pasuma Threatens Legal Action Over Alleged Copyright Infringement

Fuji music star Pasuma has threatened to take legal action against individuals and organisations allegedly using his intellectual property without authorisation. Through his legal representatives, the singer accused the parties involved of infringing on his copyrighted works and warned that continued unauthorised use could result in court proceedings and claims for damages. He stressed the importance of respecting artists’ rights and protecting creative works, adding that he is prepared to pursue all available legal remedies to safeguard his music and brand.

Akpabio Explains Why the National Assembly Cannot Publicly Probe the Military Amid the Insecurity Crisis

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has defended the National Assembly’s decision not to conduct a public probe into military operations and spending at a time of heightened insecurity, arguing that such hearings could expose sensitive security information and undermine ongoing operations. Responding to calls for greater scrutiny of the armed forces, Akpabio maintained that legislative oversight is still being carried out through appropriate channels but stressed that national security considerations require certain matters to be handled behind closed doors. He warned that public investigations into military strategy, intelligence, and operational capabilities could inadvertently aid criminal and terrorist groups.

Court of Appeal Dismisses PDP Leadership Appeal After Supreme Court Resolution

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has dismissed an appeal in the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) long-running leadership dispute, ruling that the issues raised had already been effectively settled by previous decisions of both the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court. The appellate court held that the case had become academic following the apex court’s resolution of the controversy surrounding the PDP’s disputed Ibadan national convention and caretaker leadership arrangements. The three-member panel also faulted the conduct of the appellants, stating that the convention held on November 15–16, 2025, was null and void, thereby bringing another chapter of the party’s internal leadership crisis closer to an end.