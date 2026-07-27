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FK Abudu Has Been Added To The YNaija Masterlist
July 27, 2026

FK Abudu Has Been Added To The YNaija Masterlist

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Feyikemi Abudu, professionally known as FK Abudu, is a podcaster, entrepreneur, and activist best known as the co-host of one of Africa’s biggest podcasts, “I Said What I Said.” Feyikemi’s career began with She Leads Africa, where she worked in business development and in organising business development training for banks and start-ups.

She is notable for her work with brands like Taxify and Bolt, where she worked closely on their development and marketing to African audiences. With her degree in chemical engineering, FK is the founder and CEO of Unpacked Ltd, a Lagos-based venture focused on recycling PET plastic bottles and manufacturing recycled everyday products.

In 2021, Feyikemi was named by Time on the Time100 Next list for her activism and role in the #EndSARS protests, in which she played a pivotal role in the October 2020 demonstrations. Feyikemi, alongside her co-podcaster Jola Ayeye, is the founder of a podcast network, “The Carousel Network,” which houses their podcasts. Beyond having a successful career in media, Feyikemi has been lauded for her deep involvement in sustainability.

About the YNaija Masterlist

The YNaija Masterlist is West Africa’s largest database of the most important people, places and platforms in the media and creative industries – with over 20,000 data points. To see more on FK Abudu’s profile, check out the Masterlist.

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