Weekend Recap: Here’s What Happened Over The Weekend 

This weekend was filled with exciting news in the film industry, and music industry from new movie announcements, to recastings and drama from a famous Fuji singer. It was an exciting weekend in entertainment news.

KWAM1 facing backlash over viral video

The MCU unveils new Black Panther and Ghost Rider leads

Toy Story 5 crosses $1billion in earnings, becomes highest grossing movie of 2026

Davido gifts ex label signee a cybertruck

Big Brother Naija introduces new twist, divides game teams by gender

KWAM1 Facing Backlash Over Viral Video

Veteran Fuji singer, KWAM 1 is facing backlash from Nigerians after a video of his went viral. The singer who first became a subject of controversy when a woman called out the singer for abandoning her and their child together, responded to the allegations stating children.

“There are a lot of women I am no longer dating. That I would forget clothes and shoes at their place. Especially if the person has a child for me. I would say they should use that to remember me.” His response went viral and Nigerians took to social media to call out the singer for abandoning his children and bragging about it. KWAM1 is yet to respond to the call outs from Nigerians.

The MCU Unveils New Black Panther And Ghost Rider Leads

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has announced its plans for the new Black Panther. At the MCU panel at San Diego’s Comic-Con Hall H, Ryan Coogler announced the Black Panther 3, set for release in 2028 and to the surprise of many fans, introduced the actor who had been casted to play the role of T’Challa’s son as David Jonsson. David, who is notable for his roles in Industry and The Long Walk home, received a positive reception from the audience after he was announced.

At the same Comic-Con, Marvel studios announced a brand new Ghost Rider movie, with La La Land, Barbie and Project Hail Mary actor Ryan Gosling being casted to play the role of Johnny Blaze for the film set to go into theaters by 2028.

Toy Story 5 Crosses $1 Billion In Earnings, Becomes Highest Grossing Movie Of 2026

Disney and Pixar’s movie, Toy Story 5 has crossed over $1 billion in earnings, and situated itself as the highest grossing film of the year, surpassing “Michael,” and “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie” by earning $448 million domestically and $573 million internationally for a global tally of $1.022 billion and making it the third movie to cross the billion tag this year. The Odyssey is reportedly hot on its tail to becoming the highest-grossing film this year as it crosses $639.6 million just 9 days after its release.

Davido Gifts Ex DMW Signee A Cybertruck

DMW label boss and afrobeat singer Davido has gifted his former label signee “Mayorkun” a cybertruck. The singer shared the news and the picture of the cybertruck to his Instagram, while also sharing his affection for Mayorkun. Although Mayorkun left the record label after the end of his contract in 2021, and is now signed to Sony Music, the duo have remained close friends.

Big Brother Naija Season 11 Introduces New Twist, Divides Game Teams By Gender

Beloved reality tv show Big Brother Naija has made a comeback for season 11 with 24 contestants, however the reality show has put in a major twist for the contestants. Prior to this season, the contestants mixed up to participate in games, however this year, housemates will now compete in gender-based teams across several activities. While conversing with the contestants after their entrance into the house, Biggie announced that the house would be divided into male and female groups for key challenges throughout the season.

According to Biggie, wager tasks, arena games and other house activities will now be contested along gender lines, setting up direct competition between male and female housemates. This twist is expected to cause a shift in the house dynamic, and make it uniquely different from the previous seasons.