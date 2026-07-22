What Happens After The World Cup?

The 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup has come to an end, and with its end comes an influx of people looking for shows to hold their attention. The World Cup fever had the entire globe hooked, even countries that did not qualify for the tournament were filled with people supporting another country or player, and now that it’s over, there is a need for something that could unite people in the same way. What shows have the capacity to captivate the globe now that the World Cup is over?

The FIFA Under 20 Women’s World Cup

Although slated for September, the FIFA U-20 women’s World Cup is another football tournament that has the potential to captivate the attention of the globe. The 2026 FIFA under 20 women’s World Cup is meant to showcase the next generation of global female soccer stars. It is happening in Poland and begins in September.

European Leagues

Following the end of the FIFA World Cup, domestic sports will resume their matches and the English Premier league, Spain’s La Liga, UEFA champions league are some of them. All of these leagues are scheduled to begin around August and September, so the world only has to wait for a few weeks before there is a game to unite the masses.

Big Brother Naija

Big Brother Naija may be the Nigerian version of the beloved Big Brother show but it is one that has been proven to unite Africans. Every season of Big Brother Naija sees the Nigerian contestants being able to gather fans from other African countries, as the entire continent unites to watch, be in the same community for their favorite reality contestants and also to vote for who they want their winner to be. It may not be something for the globe, but it is the perfect watch for the African continent and it is scheduled to begin airing on the 26th of July.

The U.S. Open Tennis Championships

Tennis is a sport that has driven in fan support and interest globally, and every year during the U.S Open, social media is abuzz with people cheering on their favorite tennis players. This year, the championships are taking place from August 23rd to September 13. Sports have the highest potential at uniting the globe, and Tennis is one of those sports that have a huge global impact.

The Commonwealth Games, Glasgow

The 2026 Commonwealth Games begin on the 23rd of July, just 5 days after the end of the FIFA World Cup, and will continue until the 2nd of August. The scheduling of the Commonwealth games being so that it happens just a few days after the FIFA World Cup captured global attention is a plus, as it gives people who are unsure what to watch after the World Cup the perfect tournament to follow.