BBN 11: Why Are Nigerians Against This Year’s Show? 

Big Brother Naija has announced the 11th edition of the annual show, and Nigerians are not happy. While Big Brother Naija fans are excited about the new season, many agree that the timing isn’t suitable given Nigeria’s current situation.

However, this is the same time of year the show is scheduled, so what is different this year?

What Are The Complaints Surrounding This Year’s Big Brother Naija?

There have been a number of complaints about the 11th edition of Big Brother Naija, but the major issues have centred on social and economic factors. Here are some of the biggest complaints highlighted:

The Increased National Insecurity

In comparison to the previous year, the rate of insecurity in Nigeria has skyrocketed to a staggering level, with the Oyo State kidnapping victims still being in the den of the bandits. People have argued that a show like Big Brother Naija airing during a time when people should be focused on calling for the safe return of the victims of kidnappings around the country would be a source of distraction.

The Flooding In Nigeria

Flooding has become a significant concern in Nigeria recently, affecting several states. With the rainy season ongoing and expected to last throughout the Big Brother Naija show’s runtime, many worry that, instead of addressing environmental issues, people will prioritise supporting their favourite housemates.

Political Interference

Although this claim has no recorded evidence, it comes up every year. Nigerians often claim that the presence of a show like Big Brother Naija serves as a distraction from the country’s political climate. There have been accusations that people are too invested in the lives of the reality show’s contestants to pay attention to Nigeria’s political reality, and while these BBN fans have disputed these claims, the claim keeps coming up.

Economic Hardship

At a time when the country’s citizens are facing severe inflation and economic hardships, Nigerians have argued that brands and individuals choosing to sponsor and spend money on strangers on a reality show would be in bad taste. People who vote for Big Brother Naija have a history of creating voting subscriptions, which takes away from the basic needs of the average Nigerian.

The Hypocrisy of These Complaints

Big Brother Naija may have a history of capturing the attention of a large Nigerian audience; however, it is not the only thing that captures Nigerians’ attention. Currently, the 2026 FIFA World Cup is underway, and on every match day, people gather to watch their favourite countries and players compete for a chance to win the trophy and become champions.

Yet, even with how much the FIFA World Cup takes up space online and offline, there are rarely conversations on how any sports tournament serves as a form of distraction.

There have also been arguments that international reality shows like Love Island, which air on Nigerian TV and have huge Nigerian fan bases, don’t face as much backlash as Big Brother Naija. Although there is agreement that these shows can be a significant distraction, some argue that they will always exist and that their presence should not be grounds for ignoring economic and social issues.

What do we think?

It is important that fans of Big Brother Naija pay attention to the important issues happening in Nigeria while also enjoying the reality show. Political issues and insecurities should not be expected to take a backseat for these shows to thrive.