YNaija Daily Recap | Top Headlines Today

Peter Obi: “I Might Not Be Alive to Contest in 2027”

‘Fake’ Agency DG Explains Why He Established Presidential Foreign Intervention Council

Guinness World Records Confirms 85-Musician Afrobeats Orchestra Record in Lagos

Reps Descend Into Rowdy Session Over Motion to Summon Tinubu

Court Orders EFCC to Pay Agunloye ₦10m for Defamation

Peter Obi: “I Might Not Be Alive to Contest in 2027”

Peter Obi has said he may not be alive to contest the 2027 presidential election, alleging that the Federal Government is frustrating his political activities and targeting opposition figures. Speaking during an interaction with supporters, Obi claimed there were ongoing efforts to prevent him from participating in the election, but insisted he would continue speaking out on issues affecting Nigerians regardless of the consequences. He maintained that his focus remains on advocating for good governance rather than securing political office, adding that no one can guarantee they will be alive by 2027.

‘Fake’ Agency DG Explains Why He Established Presidential Foreign Intervention Council

Adeniyi Adeyemi Matthew, who presented himself as the Director-General of the controversial Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC), has defended his decision to establish the organisation, insisting it was created to attract foreign investment and development partnerships to Nigeria rather than to defraud the public. Speaking amid investigations into the alleged “ghost agency,” Adeyemi claimed the initiative was driven by his desire to bridge gaps in foreign intervention and economic collaboration. His explanation comes after the Presidency disowned the PFIPC, stating that it was never legally established or authorised by the Federal Government, while the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission continues its investigation into the scandal.

Reps Descend Into Rowdy Session Over Motion to Summon Tinubu

The House of Representatives was thrown into a rowdy session on Wednesday after lawmakers clashed over a motion seeking to invite President Bola Tinubu to explain delays in budget implementation, the alleged non-funding of constituency projects, and inadequate releases to ministries, departments, and agencies. The motion, sponsored by lawmaker Alex Mascot Ikwechegh, sparked heated exchanges, with some members backing the invitation while others argued that budget implementation falls within the responsibilities of relevant ministers and agencies, not the President. Speaker Tajudeen Abbas eventually ruled the proposal to summon the President out of order, stating that it was not contained in the original motion submitted before debate, bringing the tense proceedings to a close.

Guinness World Records Confirms 85-Musician Afrobeats Orchestra Record in Lagos

Guinness World Records has officially recognised a Lagos concert organised by Dapper Live & Artists as the holder of the world record for the largest orchestra assembled for an Afrobeats concert. The record was set on 16 December 2025 at the Balmoral Convention Centre, where an 85-piece orchestra performed a conductor-led orchestral interpretation of Afrobeats alongside a lead singer, choir, and dancers. The landmark performance featured Fuji icons King Saheed Osupa and KS1 Malaika, among other artistes, and has been hailed as a major milestone in showcasing the global appeal and musical versatility of Afrobeats.

Court Orders EFCC to Pay Agunloye ₦10m for Defamation

A High Court in the Federal Capital Territory has ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to pay former Minister of Power, Olu Agunloye, ₦10 million in damages for defaming him through a publication that linked him to a “$6 billion fraud.” The court held that the commission’s statement was defamatory because Agunloye was not facing charges of $6 billion fraud but was being prosecuted on separate allegations relating to the Mambilla Hydroelectric Power Project. In addition to the damages, the court directed the EFCC to retract the publication and issue a public apology to the former minister. The ruling is separate from the ongoing criminal trial against Agunloye, which continues before another court.