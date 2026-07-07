YNaija Daily Recap | Top Headlines Today

APC Defends Candidate Substitutions After Primaries, Denies Breaking Electoral Law

Nollywood Actress Cynthia Anijekwu Reveals Cancer Battle, Appeals for Support

Kano Judiciary Retires Sharia Court Judge, Sanctions Others Over Misconduct

El-Rufai’s Trial Stalled as Court Awaits Decision on Transfer Request

Portable Defends First Lady’s Akara, Corn Business Advice

APC Defends Candidate Substitutions After Primaries, Denies Breaking Electoral Law

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has defended its decision to substitute some candidates after its primary elections, insisting that the changes complied with both the party’s constitution and the Electoral Act. National Publicity Secretary Felix Morka said the party received over 720 petitions from aggrieved aspirants, which were reviewed by appeal committees before the National Working Committee made final decisions. He maintained that no individual who failed to participate in the primaries was declared a candidate, arguing that the appeal process is an integral part of the primary election process and that the substitutions were legitimate rather than arbitrary.

Nollywood Actress Cynthia Anijekwu Reveals Cancer Battle, Appeals for Support

Nollywood actress Cynthia Anijekwu has made an emotional appeal for financial assistance after revealing that she is battling cancer for the second time. In a video shared online, the actress disclosed that her condition has deteriorated and that she urgently needs funds for treatment, asking colleagues, fans, and well-meaning Nigerians to support her. Her plea has sparked an outpouring of sympathy across the entertainment industry, with several actors calling on the public to contribute towards her medical expenses.

Kano Judiciary Retires Sharia Court Judge, Sanctions Others Over Misconduct

The Kano State Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has ordered the compulsory retirement of a Sharia Court judge and the Acting Director of Information and Statistics at the Sharia Court of Appeal after both were found guilty of misconduct. The judge, Aliyu Muhammad of the Sharia Court in Babeji, was convicted by the Judiciary Public Complaints Committee of bribery and corruption and directed to refund ₦250,000 received as gratification. The commission also suspended a court clerk without pay for four months over his role in the bribery case, demoted another judge for negligence in handling litigants’ funds, issued warnings to other judicial officers, and ordered further investigations into additional court officials. The JSC said the disciplinary measures were aimed at preserving integrity, accountability, and public confidence in the Kano State judiciary.

El-Rufai’s Trial Stalled as Court Awaits Decision on Transfer Request

The trial of former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai has been put on hold after the Kaduna State High Court adjourned proceedings pending a decision by the state’s Chief Judge on an application seeking to transfer the case to another judge. El-Rufai’s legal team requested that the trial judge recuse himself, arguing they lacked confidence in obtaining justice before the court. Although the prosecution opposed the application and urged the court to continue with the trial, the judge ruled that proceedings would be suspended until the Chief Judge determines the transfer request. The matter was adjourned to July 15, when the court is expected to hear the recusal application and proceed based on the Chief Judge’s decision.

Portable Defends First Lady’s Akara, Corn Business Advice

Nigerian singer Portable has defended First Lady Oluremi Tinubu over her recent advice encouraging unemployed women to consider small-scale businesses such as frying akara and selling roasted corn. Speaking on The Honest Bunch Podcast, the singer argued that many Nigerians misunderstood the First Lady’s message, insisting there is dignity in petty trading and that countless successful people were raised by parents who financed their education through such businesses. Portable also claimed that while in London, he saw roasted corn sellers driving luxury cars, using the example to argue that small businesses can be profitable when managed well.