Ayra Starr May Just Be The Busiest Nigerian Artist; Here’s Why We Think So

Ayra Starr has had a busy year, from announcing her album to appearing at the Global Citizen Festival to releasing a song for the 2026 FIFA World Cup to collaborating with both international and Nigerian artists, and dropping her own singles.

The singer has been at the top of her game, and at this rate, we believe she may be the busiest Nigerian artist. Here’s why we think so:

Ayra Starr’s 2025 and 2026 Singles Run

Since the release of her viral single “Hot Body,” in mid 2025, Ayra Starr has had an exciting singles run, with songs like “Who’s Dat Girl,” “Where Do We Go,” and “Tornado,” all of which have received great reviews from fans worldwide. However, Ayra Starr did not stop at just her own singles; she has also collaborated with international artists, releasing songs in different genres and sometimes in different languages.

Ayra’s Collaborative Run

Even while releasing her own singles, Ayra Starr has not slowed down on collaborating with other artists. From collaborating with Grammy winner Angelique Kidjo for the song “Aye Kan,” to collaborating with her label mate, Elestee for “On The Low,” and jumping on the “Escaladizzy II” remix with Mavo, a collaboration with Johnny Drille and Young Jonn for “Colorado,” and most recently a collaboration with Peggy Lou for “Wo,man” and another with trending Nigerian artist, Fola, on his new single “Treat u Right,” Ayra Starr has been very busy on the collaborative front. The most common trend across all her collaborations is that the singer has been a standout addition to these songs.

Ayra Starr For The FIFA World Cup

Amidst her album rollout and singles run, Ayra Starr is also featured on the official FIFA World Cup 2026 album, on a song with American rapper Latto. The track titled “Show Me” was included in the music rollout for the FIFA album. Her inclusion on the album positioned her alongside artists like Davido, Burna Boy, and Rema as the only Nigerian artists featured. She was also the only Nigerian woman who was included on the FIFA World Cup album. The 18-track project is part of FIFA’s global music initiative to unite the world through football and music.

Ayra Starr and Global Citizen

In May 2026, Ayra Starr was announced as a Global Citizen advocate. She spoke at the Global Citizen NOW summit in New York City, where she championed global energy access from the perspective of a Nigerian who experienced power outages. At the summit, she appeared on stage with musician Adam Lambert where she strongly expressed that no child should have to live in darkness. By partnering with Global Citizen, she uses her global platform to help end extreme poverty and fight inequality.

Ayra Starr’s Album Roll-Out and Virality

Amid her singles and collaborations, Ayra Starr has been in the midst of an album rollout, with a cover that went viral. Her choice of attire during this period has placed her at the center of conversations among Nigerian artists pushing alte and Y2K fashion trends in the Nigerian music industry. Although her album is not set to be released till August 14th, the pre-released single “Tornado” has already crossed 5 million streams in less than a month since its release.

What do we think?

Ayra Starr is one of the most talented and dedicated artists of her generation, and her work ethic is not unfounded. Ayra Starr has combined her musicality, exploration of new genres, activism, and passion for changing the narrative for African artists. In our opinion, she has earned her status as one of the busiest Nigerian artists.