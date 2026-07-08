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Olatunde Shobajo Has Been Added To the YNaija Masterlist
July 8, 2026

Olatunde Shobajo Has Been Added To the YNaija Masterlist

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Odusote David Has Been Added To the YNaija Masterlist
Odusote David Has Been Added To the YNaija Masterlist
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Olatunde Shobajo, popularly known as “Valor” of Valor Reviews, is a tech enthusiast who specializes in technology reviews. The digital creator in his 30s specializes in reviewing gadgets, such as smartphones, laptops, and cars. Valor started his career in content creation in 2019, driven by a desire to educate people about gadgets while ensuring the education is entertaining.

His comprehensive, engaging reviews of gadgets have put him at the top of the list for many tech reviewers in the country. He is also committed to bringing accessible tech education to consumers across as many countries as possible. He has worked with brands like Infinix and even Mikano to review products with the potential to improve consumers’ lifestyles.

He has reviewed gadgets from Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi, Realme, Oraimo, Redmi, Infinix, and Tecno, including phones, earbuds, earphones, Bluetooth speakers, laptops, and tablets. Valor is the go-to gadget reviewer for many Nigerians, which is evident by his large following.

About YNaija Masterlist

The YNaija Masterlist is West Africa’s largest database of the most important people, places, and platforms in the media and creative industries, with over 20,000 data points.

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