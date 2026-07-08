Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Tinubu Orders ICPC investigation into Alleged Fake PFIPC in 30 Days

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Tinubu orders ICPC investigation into alleged fake PFIPC in 30 days

Iran says it targeted U.S. bases in Bahrain and Kuwait with missiles and drones

Dangote begins preliminary work on proposed $17bn Kenya refinery

Elton John to return to Mexico City for farewell concerts after 14 years

TikTok star Peller arraigned over the alleged obstruction of police officers

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Tinubu orders ICPC investigation into alleged fake PFIPC in 30 days

President Bola Tinubu has directed the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to carry out a comprehensive investigation into the activities of the so-called Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC), describing it as a fictitious organisation with no legal backing.

According to a statement issued by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the investigation follows the discovery that the PFIPC was never established by the Federal Government and has no basis in law, presidential approval, executive instrument or any other lawful government action. The President has directed the ICPC to conclude its investigation and submit a detailed report within 30 days.

The statement names Adeniyi Adeyemi Matthew as the person who claimed to be the Director-General of PFIPC and a presidential appointee. The ICPC is looking into allegations of fake appointment letters, government documents, and using a false presidential appointment to get official recognition, diplomatic support, and visas. They’re also investigating how a fake organization managed to appear legitimate.

Iran says it targeted U.S. bases in Bahrain and Kuwait with missiles and drones

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Wednesday that it launched missile and drone attacks against U.S. military installations in Bahrain and Kuwait in retaliation for recent U.S. strikes on Iran following attacks on commercial tankers in the Strait of Hormuz.

According to Reuters, the IRGC said the operation targeted U.S. military facilities, including the Fifth Naval District in Bandar Salman, Bahrain, and Ali Al Salem Air Base. The Guards also claimed to have shot down a U.S. MQ-9 drone during the operation, although that claim had not been independently verified. Air raid sirens were activated in both Bahrain and Kuwait as the attacks unfolded.

Kuwait’s air defenses responded to what they called ‘hostile’ missile and drone attacks, and Bahrain also activated theirs. The escalation happened hours after the US carried out military strikes on Iran and revoked Tehran’s oil sale license. Meanwhile, oil prices jumped over two percent on fears of potential energy disruptions.

Dangote begins preliminary work on proposed $17bn Kenya refinery

Dangote Industries Limited has commenced preliminary work on its proposed $17 billion, 700,000-barrel-per-day refinery in Kenya, marking the first major step toward what is expected to become East Africa’s largest oil-refining project.

According to reports, the project has moved beyond the planning phase, with a site selected on Lamu Island. Soil investigations are currently underway, while engineering and design activities have begun ahead of construction. Once completed, the refinery is expected to supply refined petroleum products to Kenya and neighbouring countries, helping to reduce the region’s reliance on imported fuel.

The proposed facility will mirror Dangote’s 700,000-barrel-per-day Lagos refinery, and it may cost up to $17 billion, with construction taking 3-5 years. It’s part of Dangote’s plan to expand refining into East Africa, following investment pledges to Kenya and Uganda.

Elton John to return to Mexico City for farewell concerts after 14 years

Elton John will return to Mexico City this October for two special farewell concerts, marking his first performances in the city in 14 years.

Presented by AEG Presents, Cardenas Marketing Network and Enso Music, the shows are scheduled for Friday, October 2, and Saturday, October 3, at Estadio Banorte. The concerts will give Elton the opportunity to bid farewell to his Mexican fans after the COVID-19 pandemic prevented him from bringing his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour to Latin America.

“Mexico City has always held a special place in my heart,” Elton said. “I was truly disappointed that the pandemic kept me from touring Latin America during my Farewell Tour, which makes this return especially meaningful. I’m thrilled to finally share this very special moment with my fans after all these years.”

The concerts come as the legendary musician prepares for a new chapter in his career. Reports indicate he has signed a multimillion-dollar agreement for a hologram residency at the new Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas. He is expected to film performances later this year at Pinewood Studios, where advanced technology will be used to create a lifelike holographic show for the residency.

TikTok star Peller arraigned over the alleged obstruction of police officers

TikTok personality Habeeb Peller Hamzat has been arraigned before a magistrate’s court in Lagos on three counts, including resisting police officers and engaging in conduct likely to cause a breach of the public peace.

Peller, alongside Bello Oladipo, appeared before the court on Monday over an incident that allegedly occurred on July 2, 2026, along the Coastal Road in Lekki, Lagos. The charges include conspiracy to commit a felony, obstructing police officers in the lawful discharge of their duties, and engaging in conduct likely to disturb public peace.

The case involves a viral video of Peller confronting police. He claimed he was harassed after being stopped for driving without a number plate, saying he recently bought the car. He also said an officer pulled his shirt and pointed a gun at him. However, the charge sheet states the defendants obstructed four officers, threatened them, and recorded the encounter.

The court granted both defendants bail in the sum of ₦500,000 each, with two sureties apiece. The magistrate ruled that one surety must be a blood relative and that the sureties must provide tax clearance certificates covering the previous two years.