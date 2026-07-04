YNaija Daily Recap | Top Headlines Today

Kidnapped Ekiti Worshippers Regain Freedom After 67 Days in Captivity

Tinubu Media Centre Sparks Debate With AI Image of Remi Tinubu Selling Akara

NNPC Begins Evaluation of Chinese Refinery Partnership Deal

Davido Urges Young Artistes: “Put God First When You Make It”

Bobrisky Faults Men With Multiple Wives Who Die Without a Will

Kidnapped Ekiti Worshippers Regain Freedom After 67 Days in Captivity

The worshippers of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) abducted during a church revival at Oke Igbala, Eda Oniyo-Ekiti, in Ilejemeje Local Government Area of Ekiti State, have regained their freedom after spending 67 days in captivity. The victims were released late Friday and taken to a medical facility for treatment after enduring physical and psychological trauma. However, one of the abductees reportedly died while in captivity. The worshippers were kidnapped on April 28, 2026, when armed gunmen attacked the church programme, killing the presiding pastor before abducting several congregants.

Tinubu Media Centre Sparks Debate With AI Image of Remi Tinubu Selling Akara

The President Bola Tinubu Media Centre has stirred widespread reactions after posting an AI-generated image of First Lady Oluremi Tinubu frying and selling akara at a roadside stand. The image, showing her in an apron labelled “Iya Alakara, fueling the nation with love,” was shared days after her remarks encouraging Nigerians to consider low-capital businesses such as akara frying, corn roasting, and kuli-kuli production as viable means of livelihood supported through government grants. While some supporters described the AI image as a humorous response to online criticism, many others argued that it trivialised the economic hardship facing Nigerians and was insensitive to public concerns. The post has fuelled fresh debate across social media over the First Lady’s comments and the Presidency’s use of AI-generated content in political communication.

NNPC Begins Evaluation of Chinese Refinery Partnership Deal

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) has commenced a rigorous evaluation of its proposed partnership with two Chinese firms for the rehabilitation and operation of the Port Harcourt and Warri refineries. According to NNPC Group Chief Executive Officer Bayo Ojulari, the memorandum of understanding signed with the Chinese companies is not a binding agreement but the first step in assessing whether the partnership can deliver commercially viable and self-sustaining refineries. He said the initiative reflects NNPC’s shift towards a performance-based business model focused on long-term profitability, stressing that the evaluation process will determine whether the prospective partners possess the technical and operational capacity required to successfully revive the facilities.

Davido Urges Young Artistes: “Put God First When You Make It”

Afrobeats star Davido has advised aspiring musicians to remain grounded in their faith after achieving success, warning that fame comes with distractions that can make people lose sight of what matters most. Speaking during an interview with Kiss Xtra, the singer encouraged upcoming artistes to believe in themselves, continually improve their craft, and stay passionate about music. He added that putting God first, especially after becoming successful, is essential because success can easily cause people to forget the values that helped them reach the top.

Bobrisky Faults Men With Multiple Wives Who Die Without a Will

Social media personality Bobrisky has criticised men who have multiple wives or children with different women but fail to write a will before their death, describing the practice as unfair and irresponsible. In a post shared on Instagram, Bobrisky questioned why such men would leave behind confusion and family disputes over inheritance instead of making proper legal arrangements. He argued that having more than one wife or children with different partners comes with a responsibility to protect their interests through estate planning, warning that the absence of a will often leads to avoidable conflicts among surviving family members.