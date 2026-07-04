Weekly Highlights | Here’s What You Missed Over the Week

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tie the knot at Madison Square Garden

Sony to end physical discs for new PlayStation games in 2028

Adunni Ade wins ₦30 million in lawsuit against Google

Ooni’s palace denies granting Baba Ijesha a chieftaincy title

Made Kuti debunks the drug-use stereotype about his family

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tie the knot at Madison Square Garden

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially married after exchanging vows at New York’s Madison Square Garden in a private ceremony officiated by actor Adam Sandler. Swift’s brother, Austin, served as her man of honour, while Jason Kelce was the groom’s best man.

The couple wore custom Christian Dior Haute Couture designs by Jonathan Anderson, with Swift completing her look with Christian Louboutin shoes and Cartier jewellery. The wedding drew a host of celebrity guests, including Camila Cabello, Hugh Grant, Ethan Hawke, and Jason Sudeikis.

The ceremony was kept largely private, with guests reportedly barred from using their phones inside the venue. Crowds gathered outside Madison Square Garden to celebrate the long-awaited union of the global pop star and the NFL champion.

Sony to end physical discs for new PlayStation games in 2028

Sony has announced that all new PlayStation games released from January 2028 will be sold digitally, ending physical disc releases for future titles. Games bought in shops will instead include a digital download code.

The company said the decision reflects changing consumer habits, with more players choosing digital downloads over physical media. The announcement comes shortly after Rockstar confirmed that Grand Theft Auto VI will also launch without a disc.

While the change will not affect games released before 2028, it has drawn criticism from some gamers. Critics argue the move could make game preservation more difficult and limit affordable options for players who rely on buying, selling, or borrowing physical copies.

Adunni Ade wins ₦30 million in lawsuit against Google

Nollywood actress Adunni Ade has sparked reactions online after reflecting on her recent legal victory, in which she was awarded ₦30 million in damages in a lawsuit against Google.

In a social media post, the actress advised that not every disagreement should be handled online. She said some disputes are better resolved through the courts rather than public exchanges on social media.

Her comments have drawn praise from many fans, who commended her for encouraging legal action and restraint instead of engaging in online arguments.

Ooni’s palace denies granting Baba Ijesha a chieftaincy title

The palace of the Ooni of Ife has denied claims by actor Baba Ijesha that he was awarded a chieftaincy title by the monarch. The Ooni’s spokesperson, Moses Olafare, said he was aware that the actor received a car but could not confirm any royal title.

Baba Ijesha had announced on Facebook that the Ooni of Ife honoured him after the birth of his son by presenting him with a new car and conferring on him the title of “Baba Awada Konge Oduwa, Ile Ife, Ile Oodua.”

Responding to the claim, Olafare maintained that while the monarch is known for gifting cars, he had no knowledge of any chieftaincy title being bestowed on the actor.

Made Kuti debunks the drug-use stereotype about his family

Afrobeat singer Made Kuti has dismissed the belief that members of the Kuti family use narcotics, saying the assumption is false. Speaking at the United States mission’s 250th Independence Day celebration in Lagos, he said many people wrongly believe he and his relatives smoke or use drugs.

The singer revealed that he does not smoke and added that his father has also quit. He described himself as hard-working, loyal, and passionate, joking that his loyalty comes from being a married man.

Made also said he currently listens most to his grandfather’s music and urged Nigerians to pay more attention to climate change. According to him, while economic and cultural issues remain important, climate change is an urgent challenge that deserves greater public awareness.