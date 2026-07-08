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Remembering The Nollywood Actors Who Died In 2026
July 8, 2026

Remembering The Nollywood Actors Who Died In 2026

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2026 has been a sad year in Nollywood, as the industry has had to say goodbye to talented actors who have been lost to death. From Alexx Ekubo and Oby Kechere, amongst others, Nollywood has lost veteran actors who have been in the industry for years. In this article, we highlight the losses that have shaken the industry. From actors who have been pillars of the Yoruba film industry to actors who have revolutionized Nollywood as it is now. Here are 6 Nollywood actors who died in 2026: 

Alexx Ekubo 

Alexx Ikenna Ekubo was a prominent figure in the Nigerian film industry, known for his exemplary acting career spanning over 20 years. He was in films like “Afamefuna: An Nwa Boi Story,” “Power of 1,” “A Sunday Affair,” “Omo Ghetto: The Saga,” “The Bling Lagosians,” “Catcher,” and “Zero Hour.” On the 11th of May, it was announced that Alexx died after a battle with kidney cancer at the age of 40.

Taiwo Adeshina 

Known for his roles in traditional Yoruba films, Taiwo Adeshina is a veteran Nollywood actor whose career spanned more than two decades in the Yoruba film industry. He starred in films like “Akeeke,” “Aye Kilere Mi,” and “Osu Merin.” He reportedly died after battling a brief illness at the age of 69.

Oby Kechere

Veteran actor Oby Kechere, fondly known for her role as “Madam Koi Koi,” passed away on April 27, 2026, following a prolonged battle with kidney cancer. Over a career spanning more than 20 years, Oby left a legacy in the industry. Aside from her role in “Madam Koi Koi,” her other notable works include “Games Fools Play,” “Beyond the Verdict,” and “Heart at Random.”

Patrick Okoye 

In the past few years, Nollywood has lost veteran actors who helped build the industry in its earliest years, and Patrick Okoye is one of them. Some of his films are “Midnight Love” and “Old School.” The veteran Nollywood actor passed away in late May at age 51, with a career spanning over 24 years. 

Fesogboye Oyewole 

Veteran Nollywood and Yoruba film actor, known by his industry mates and fans as “Feso Oyewole,” was a prominent figure in the Yoruba film scene. Before his acting career, he was a dedicated teacher and unionist, a passion he carried into his 25-year acting career. Over his career, he starred in and produced several notable Nollywood films, including “Take Me to Maama,” “State of Emergency,” and “Sakobi.” Feso Oyewole’s rich acting legacy is closely tied to the foundation of Yoruba cinema. He died at the age of 80 on the 29th of May from undisclosed causes.

Bamidele Oluwatope (Okemesi)

Bamidele Oluwatope, popularly known in the acting world as “Okemesi,” died in February 2026. Known for his comedic acting, Bamidele was known for his roles in notable Nollywood films like “Aborisade” and “The Order.” It was reported that his death came shortly after he slipped into a coma after facing medical complications. Okemesi’s career spanned decades.

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Ayomitide Adeyinka
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