theme-sticky-logo-alt
theme-logo-alt
October 22, 2025
0 Comment
217 Views

Top 5 Nollywood Horror Films To Watch This Halloween

by YNaija
Halloween is drawing close by and in the spirit of the spooky season, we have compiled a list of the best horror Nollywood films to binge watch to get you in the right horror spirit. The Figurine  When two youth corpers discover a mystical sculpture that is known to bestow seven years of goodluck, they... Read More
Oloture: The Journey
Netflix’s “Oloture: The Journey” Set For Release On June 28
Weekend in Lagos
Places To Visit This Weekend In Lagos

Halloween is drawing close by and in the spirit of the spooky season, we have compiled a list of the best horror Nollywood films to binge watch to get you in the right horror spirit.

The Figurine 

When two youth corpers discover a mystical sculpture that is known to bestow seven years of goodluck, they soon learn that luck is not without its own consequences.

This movie is the perfect horror Nollywood movie and it was directed by Kunle Afolayan

End Of The Wicked

This 1999 Nigerian horror movie was so controversial that it was eventually banned, because of how horrific it portrayed witchcraft and it tells a story of how dark forces destroy good people. 

It was directed by Teco Benson.

The origin: Madam Koi Koi.

Inspired by the myth Madam Koi Koi, tells the story of a ghost wearing heels, while haunting hallways, dorms and toilets in boarding houses at night.  It was produced by Jay Franklyn and Dale Falola.

Koto Aye

This story revolves around the existence of witches and the occultic world, and the fight against these evil forces. This film is a chilling watch and is one of the best done nollywood horror films.

Living In Bondage 

This horror movie follows the life of a young man who after being mentored by an enigmatic tycoon faces a struggle when his battle for success lands him into being an occultist. It was directed by Chris Obi Rapu.

The Film Blog
, , , ,
YNaija
Ayomitide Adeyinka is a content writer, crypto journalist and editor with a Bsc in Political Science. He is also an egalitarian.
View All Posts by Author
HPV and Cervical Cancer: Could Screening Be Your Superpower? | #StopHPVForHer
HPV and Cervical Cancer: Could Screening Be Your Superpower? | #StopHPVForHer
Previous Post
“Who’s Dat Girl” Ayra Starr and Rema are Telling the World that Ayra is That Girl with their New Hit Single
“Who’s Dat Girl?” Ayra Starr and Rema are Telling the World that Ayra is That Girl with their New Hit Single
Next Post
You May Also Like
Ini Edo Announces Christmas Movie, “A Very Dirty Christmas” Coming This December
Ini Edo Announces Christmas Movie, “A Very Dirty Christmas” Coming This December
Weekend Recap: Here’s What You Missed Over The Week
The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/Series To Watch This Weekend
0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Recent Posts

The Future Awards Africa Unveils Nominee...
Bvndle Loyalty
Bvndle Loyalty Announces Africa’s Firs...
“Who’s Dat Girl?” Ayra Starr and Rema are Telling the World that Ayra is That Girl with their New Hit Single
“Who’s Dat Girl” Ayra Starr and Re...
Top 5 Nollywood Horror Films To Watch Th...
HPV and Cervical Cancer: Could Screening Be Your Superpower? | #StopHPVForHer
HPV and Cervical Cancer: Could Screening...
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Lagos APC Stakeholders Endorse Tinubu for Second Term in 2027
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Lagos APC Sta...

Recent Comments

15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 arrow 0 4000 1 0 horizontal https://ynaija.com 300 0 1