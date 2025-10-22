Top 5 Nollywood Horror Films To Watch This Halloween

Halloween is drawing close by and in the spirit of the spooky season, we have compiled a list of the best horror Nollywood films to binge watch to get you in the right horror spirit.

The Figurine

When two youth corpers discover a mystical sculpture that is known to bestow seven years of goodluck, they soon learn that luck is not without its own consequences.

This movie is the perfect horror Nollywood movie and it was directed by Kunle Afolayan

End Of The Wicked

This 1999 Nigerian horror movie was so controversial that it was eventually banned, because of how horrific it portrayed witchcraft and it tells a story of how dark forces destroy good people.

It was directed by Teco Benson.

The origin: Madam Koi Koi.

Inspired by the myth Madam Koi Koi, tells the story of a ghost wearing heels, while haunting hallways, dorms and toilets in boarding houses at night. It was produced by Jay Franklyn and Dale Falola.

Koto Aye

This story revolves around the existence of witches and the occultic world, and the fight against these evil forces. This film is a chilling watch and is one of the best done nollywood horror films.

Living In Bondage

This horror movie follows the life of a young man who after being mentored by an enigmatic tycoon faces a struggle when his battle for success lands him into being an occultist. It was directed by Chris Obi Rapu.