7 Christian Films To Binge Watch This Sunday 

As a Christian, it is important to watch films that align with your faith, and to help with that, we have compiled a list of 7 Christian films you can binge-watch on YouTube this Sunday. These films span diverse genres to suit whatever you enjoy watching, from romance and comedy to slice of life and thrillers.

In This Together

This film follows the lives of a young newlywed couple as they confront unexpected sexual challenges that cause emotional strains between them. The film is rooted in faith, love, and resilience. Some of the cast members are Martha Efoghe, Bodunde Olowo, Amaka Ochade, Stacy Ojo, and Jude Efoghe.

High Calling

A young and devout Christian who has just completed his undergraduate studies with a third-class degree decides to remain steadfast in his faith, in contrast to his brother and their father, who find his devotion excessive. Surrounded by unbelievers, John doesn’t allow himself to be swayed. The cast features Damilola-Mike Bamiloye, Kayode Owojiri, and Fiyinfolu C.P. Okedare.

Perfect Prison

A Sunday service becomes chaotic when three women, all gunning for the attention of the church’s most famous bachelor, confront each other in a church showdown. The women soon find out that when they go on dates with him, he is not what they thought he was as a Christian. Some of the cast members are Jacob James Namah, Tolu Adegbo, Tomisin Esan, and Kayode Owojiri.

Under Lock

While on his way home to check on his paranoid mother, a man gets fear-gripping news that a dangerous criminal is on the loose in his community, and residents are advised to stay indoors. When he gets home and can’t find his mother, he realises he has become a victim of what he fears, and as the criminal threatens him to provide a ransom to save his mother, his faith is tested. Some of the featured cast are Tolu Adegbo, Opeyemi Akintunde, Judith Rhodes Vivour, and Omolara Ayoola.

The Mask

Two down-on-their-luck friends, along with an interesting habit of arriving late to every event, decide to go to a babalawo for ritual purposes. However, by the time they prepare to set out to see the babalawo, they receive an unexpected visit from their pastor, causing them to arrive even later than they planned. Just as they are about to seal the deal, fortune seems to smile on them. They abandon the ritual, certain they no longer need to go spiritual; soon, they find out that walking away from a covenant is never that simple. The film stars Tioluwalogo Olakunbi-Black and Ibitoye Ayodele.

Anchor

A couple who believe their relationship is divinely ordained, with a bright future promised to them soon, discover a darkness surrounding them they never predicted, threatening to unravel all they have built. Amid their trials, the couple must decide whether love, faith, and their bond are enough to withstand their struggles. “Anchor” stars Joshua Banjo, Aanu Kolade, Irebamiji Ayodeji, and Adeola Adedamola-Salako.

Under Seige

A talented musician is caught between two worlds: being raised in a Christian household with a reverend for a father who expects him to take over the ministry, and his passion for music. After deciding to follow his passion, he is drawn into a dangerous world of spiritual conflict that leads him into dark waters. The cast of this film is Greatman Takit, Gaise Baba, Joshua Mike-Bamiloye, Feyi Adepoju, and Mike Abdul, among others.