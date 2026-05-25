10 Nollywood Films Based on True Life Stories You Probably Didn’t Know About

A lot of Nollywood films have drawn inspiration from real-life events, whether from the early ’20s, the military regime, or Nigeria’s history. In this article, we list 10 films you probably didn’t know were inspired by real-life events.

93 Days

This 2016 film is a masterpiece retelling of Nigeria’s successful containment of the 2014 Ebola outbreak. The movie highlights the heroic sacrifices made by Dr Ameyo Adadevoh and her medical colleagues. Some of the film’s cast members are Bimbo Akintola, Bimbo Manuel, Gideon Okeke, and Somkele Idhalama.

Hijack ‘93

Hijack ‘93 is a 2024 film based on the real-life events of 1993, when a group of Nigerian teenagers hijacked a Nigerian Airways flight to protest the annulment of the June 12 presidential election. The film stars Allison Precious Emmanuel, Nancy Isime, Sharon Ooja, Yakubu Mohammed, and Jemima Osunde.

Invasion 1897

This 2014 film is a historical drama that details the British expedition to the Benin Kingdom, which led to the looting and removal of famous Benin bronzes. It was directed by Lancelot Oduwa Imasuen. The film stars Rudolph Walker, Chucky Venice, Tim Robinson, and Segun Arinze.

Dark October

Dark October is a 2023 emotional and heartbreaking film that documents the tragic and real-life extrajudicial murder of four young men in 2012. The Aluu four were brutally killed in Rivers State after being falsely accused of theft. Directed by Toka McBaror, the film stars Chuks Joseph, Munachi Okpara, and Kem Aijeh-Ikechukwu.

Funmilayo Ransom-Kuti

This 2024 biopic tells the story of Funmilayo Ransom-Kuti, one of the most notable women’s activists in Nigerian history and a political leader who challenged colonial rule and the patriarchal constraints surrounding women in her era. The film was directed by Bolanle Austen-Peters, and the cast members are Kehinde Bankole, Iyimide Ayo-Olumoko, and Joke Silva.

Oloture

Oloture is a 2019 emotional story inspired by the real-life investigative work done by Tobore Ovuorie. It delves deep into the dangerous world of human trafficking and the dangers faced by sex workers. Directed by Kenneth Gyang, the cast features Ada Ameh, Beverly Osu, and Blossom Chukwujekwu.

‘76

Set in the 1976 era of the famed military coup and the assassination of General Murtala Muhammed, this film is inspired by the story of an officer accused of being involved in the assassination plot. This 2016 film was directed by Izu Ojukwu and stars Rita Dominic, Ramsey Nouah, and Ibinabo Fiberesima

The Last Flight To Abuja

This 2012 film is based on the real-life story of everyday Nigerians who board the last Flamingo Airways flight departing from Lagos to Abuja. When the plane experiences difficulties mid-air, the passengers are forced to relive past stories and flashbacks, making it a fateful flight. Directed by Obi Emelonye, the film stars Jim Iyke, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Jide Kosoko, Uru Eke, and Hakeem Kae-Kazim.

Dry

This film is a learning experience on the vesicovaginal fistula condition. It is inspired by the real-life experience of a lady Stephanie Linus met in northern Abuja. The film details the life of a young girl who was forced to marry an old man and face life-threatening issues post-delivery of their child. Directed by Stephanie Linus, the film stars Stephanie Okereke, Liz Benson, Hauwa Maina, Paul Sambo, and Darwin Shaw.

House of Ga’a

This is a biopic inspired by the real-life story of Bashorun Ga’a, a notorious kingmaker in the old Oyo empire, who becomes more powerful than the kings he puts on the throne. The famous kingmaker was known to dabble in mystical rituals. It was directed by Bolanle Austen-Peters and stars Tosin Adeyemi, Funke Akindele, Ali Nuhu, Lateef Adedimeji, Femi Adebayo, Toyin Abraham, and Ibrahim Chatta.