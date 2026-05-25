YNaija Daily Recap | Top Headlines Today

Does “Pity My Soul” Reveal Chike’s Guilt, or Is He Just Using His Soft-Boy Voice to Clean Up the Mess?

FG Declares Wednesday, Thursday Public Holidays for Eid-el-Kabir

ADC Criticises Bola Ahmed Tinubu Over Economic Hardship Claims

Alexx Ekubo to be buried June 18 in Abia

Actor Chinedu ‘Aki’ Ikedieze bags chieftaincy title in Abia

Why I’m focused on acting, not producing – Actress Shaffy Bello

FG Declares Wednesday, Thursday Public Holidays for Eid-el-Kabir

The Federal Government has declared Wednesday, May 27, and Thursday, May 28, 2026, as public holidays to mark this year’s Eid-el-Kabir (Eid-ul-Adha) celebration. Minister of Interior Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo announced the decision in a statement issued through the ministry, describing the festival as a period rooted in sacrifice, obedience to God, and compassion for humanity. The government also urged Nigerians to use the period for prayers, national reflection, and peaceful coexistence while extending congratulations to Muslim faithful in Nigeria and the diaspora.

ADC Criticises Bola Ahmed Tinubu Over Economic Hardship Claims

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has criticised President Bola Tinubu over what it described as worsening economic hardship in Nigeria, accusing the administration of failing to address rising inflation, food prices, unemployment, and declining living standards despite repeated promises of reform. In a statement, the opposition party argued that the government’s claims of economic recovery do not reflect the realities faced by ordinary Nigerians, urging Tinubu’s administration to focus on practical policies that directly ease hardship rather than on public messaging.

Alexx Ekubo to be buried June 18 in Abia

The family of late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo announced his official funeral arrangements following his death from kidney cancer on May 11. Lagos will host a service of songs at The Monarch Event Centre in Lekki on June 10, with attendees expected to wear white. The final rites then move to Arochukwu, Abia State, beginning with a wake keep on June 17 at the family residence. On June 18, the funeral service and reception will take place at Mary Slessor School, and interment will follow at the family home.

Actor Chinedu ‘Aki’ Ikedieze bags chieftaincy title in Abia

Nollywood actor Chinedu Ikedieze, widely known as Aki, has been conferred with a traditional chieftaincy title in the Eluoma Uzuakoli Autonomous Community of Abia State. The veteran comic actor announced the milestone on Instagram, unveiling his new title as the Ihie 1 of Eluoma Uzuakoli. The community conferred the honour to recognise his social and cultural contributions, adding to his existing national merit as a Member of the Order of the Federal Republic, which the Nigerian government awarded him in 2010.

Why I’m focused on acting, not producing – Actress Shaffy Bello

Nollywood actress Shaffy Bello stated on the Morayo Brown Show that she focuses entirely on acting because it aligns with her specific calling. She argued that actors do not need to pivot into movie production simply because they have spent years in the industry. Instead, she believes professionals should stay in their lane and use their natural talents to impact others. Bello explained that achieving household fame brought a heavy responsibility to use her platform meaningfully, which she prioritises over chasing new film roles for money. She also shared her perspective on fashion and dignity, noting that women do not need to expose their bodies to look beautiful.