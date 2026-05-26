Top 5 Stories Of The Day | BTS, Bruno Mars, Cardi B Received the Most Awards at 2026 AMAs

10 Nollywood Films Based on True Life Stories You Probably Didn’t Know About

BTS, Bruno Mars, Cardi B received the most awards at 2026 AMAs

FG declares Wednesday and Thursday as public holiday for Eid-el-Kabir

Ejike Asiegbu claims many young actors care more about their fame

Nigeria remains World Bank’s third-largest IDA borrower

Pope Leo warns AI could become tool of ‘domination and death’

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

BTS, Bruno Mars, Cardi B received the most awards at 2026 AMAs

The American Music Awards ended without a single dominant winner as seven acts, including BTS, Bruno Mars, Cardi B, and more, each won three awards.

Despite leading nominations with eight nods, Taylor Swift failed to win any award on the night. However, she still holds the record for the most AMAs in history with 40 career wins.

BTS claimed ‘Artist of the Year’ for the second time, alongside awards for ‘Song of the Summer’ with Swim and ‘Best Male K-Pop Artist.’ The group now has 14 AMA wins, making them one of the most-awarded groups in the show’s history, behind only Alabama.

FG declares Wednesday and Thursday as public holiday for Eid-el-Kabir

The Federal Government has declared Wednesday, May 27 and Thursday, May 28, 2026, as public holidays for the Eid al-Adha celebration.

The announcement was made by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, through a statement issued by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Magdalene Ajani. The government said the declaration recognises the spiritual importance of the festival to Muslims in Nigeria and around the world.

Tunji-Ojo urged Nigerians to use the period to pray for peace, security and national unity. The declaration also comes amid heightened security measures across the country, with security agencies increasing surveillance and troop deployments following intelligence reports of possible attacks during the Sallah celebrations.

Ejike Asiegbu claims many young actors care more about their fame

Veteran Nollywood actor Ejike Asiegbu has expressed concern over what he described as a growing obsession with fame among younger actors in the film industry.

Speaking on the Nollywood on Radio podcast, the former president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) said many upcoming actors now carry an “I have arrived” attitude and often expect special treatment despite still being early in their careers.

Asiegbu also claimed that many young actors fail to properly study scripts before arriving on set. However, he noted that experience remains important in acting, adding that performers often become better with age and time in the industry.

Nigeria remains World Bank’s third-largest IDA borrower

Nigeria has retained its position as the third-largest borrower from the International Development Association despite a slight reduction in its debt exposure in the first quarter of 2026.

According to the IDA’s March 2026 financial report, Nigeria’s exposure dropped from $18.7 billion in December 2025 to $18.5 billion by March 31, 2026, representing a 1.1 per cent decline. However, compared to March 2025, the country’s debt exposure increased by $1.2 billion.

The report showed that Bangladesh remains the largest IDA borrower with $22.7 billion, followed by Pakistan with $19.2 billion, while Nigeria ranks third. Other major African borrowers listed include Ethiopia, Tanzania and Kenya.

Pope Leo warns AI could become tool of ‘domination and death’

Pope Leo XIV has unveiled a new Vatican encyclical titled Magnifica Humanitas, warning that artificial intelligence could become a tool of “domination, exclusion and death” if left without moral and legal limits.

The Pope said AI represents a turning point similar to the Industrial Revolution, referencing Rerum Novarum by Pope Leo XIII, which addressed worker exploitation in the 19th century. He argued that modern AI systems could threaten human dignity through biased decision-making and autonomous weapons.

Pope Leo also compared AI regulation to nuclear arms control, stressing that the technology must serve the common good rather than private interests. He called on governments and institutions worldwide to build systems rooted in trust, ethics and respect for human life.