Children’s Day 2026: 10 Nigerian Child Stars to Watch and Celebrate

We talk about stars in Nigeria all the time, but it is also important to highlight child stars who have been in the industry for much of their young lives. These children can be found in the comedic scene, the modelling scene, the music industry, and most often, the film industry. These are 10 child stars you should know.

The Ikorodu Bois

The Ikorodu boys are a group of young boys who became famous for recreating viral content. They first came into the limelight for recreating Hollywood and Nollywood film trailers using household items. The group, which consists of siblings and cousins named Malik Sanni, Babatunde Sanni, Muiz Sanni, and Fawas Aina, has been creating content for almost a decade now. They have received international recognition, including a Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards nomination for “Favourite African Social Media Star.”

Darasimi Nadi

This 14-year-old has probably featured in a Nollywood film you like. Darasimi Nadi is a child actor, model and TV host. First gaining attention for her role in “One Night One Chance,” Darasimi was nominated for “Best Supporting Actress” at the AMVCA for her outstanding role in “Aburo.” The teen has not let her young age stop her from achieving great success, as she has appeared in several other films and skits, including “Super Nowa,” “Shining Star,” and “A Father’s Love,” among others. She is also a co-host on the Indomie Love Bowl game show alongside Stephanie Coker.

Simisola Gbadamosi

Known for her role on “Iwaju,” Simisola Gbadamosi made history as the youngest Nigerian Emmy nominee (age 13) for her work on the Disney series. The teen is known for her charismatic voice acting in “Iwaju” and her role in “Weather Hunters.” Even with only two films in her filmography, Simisola’s skills are already a thrill to watch and look out for.

Emmanuella Samuel

If you grew up on Facebook skits and humorous videos, then the name Emmanuella is familiar to you. She first rose to fame at the very young age of 5 when she appeared on “Mark Angel Comedy YouTube skits” in a viral video titled “My Real Face.” Emmanuella has enjoyed over a decade in the limelight as a comedic genius, even receiving international accolades like a Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award for “Favourite African Star” and a recognition award from the Mayor of Brampton in Canada. To date, she is regarded as one of the most influential young people of her generation.

Fiyinfoluwa Asenuga

Fiyin Asenuga is an 11-year-old ball of talent. He is an outstanding actor who has worked alongside Funke Akindele, an author, speaker, and content creator. Fiyinfoluwa is the face and creator behind a popular children’s talent show, “Act It Out by Fiyin.” With just a few years in the Nollywood industry as an actor, Fiyinfoluwa has appeared in several films, including “Muri & Ko,” “Shining Star,” and “The House of Secrets.” The teen has a book titled “Madisa & the Runaway Cat.”

Pamilerin Ayodeji

Pamilerin Ayodeji is a rising teen star who was recently selected from the open casting for Paramount Pictures’ upcoming adaptation of “Children of Blood and Bone.” Pamilerin is known for her roles in “Mikolo,” a groundbreaking feature, and “Gangs of Lagos.” The teenager has also received international recognition, including the title of “Best Young Talent” at the African Film Festival in Texas, USA. Pamilerin is also highly regarded for her standout performance in “Lizard,” a short film that became the first Nigerian short film to win at Sundance.

Diana Egwuatu

Landing her first role at 4, Diana Egwuatu is a 13-year-old actress. Acting is, however, not all the 13-year-old has dabbled in; she is also a model, a voice-over artist, and a kid host. Diana has walked in runway shows and appeared in editorial shoots by big-name photographers in Nigeria, and has also appeared in films with notable names. Some of the films she has featured in are “God Calling,” Diiche,” “How Love Kept Me,” and “Her Dark Past,” amongst others. At just 13 years old, Diana has been in the industry for over 10 years, after securing her first modelling job at 3.

Kosisochukwu Samuel Ogboruche

17-year-old Kosisochukwu has a bright future in acting, and we cannot wait to watch it unfold. The teenager, at such a young age, is rooted in his career as an actor, model, host, and football analyst. Kosisochukwu is known for his spectacular performance in the highly acclaimed film “Kill Boro”, where he played the lead role and stunned audiences with his emotional portrayal. His role in the film shot him to the top of the list of young stars to watch in the industry. He also appeared in another Nollywood film titled “Strain.”

Champ (Boluwatife Ayodeji Balogun)

While he came into the limelight known as the son of Afrobeat giant Wizkid, Boluwatife has secured a name for himself. The 14-year-old made his foray into the industry when he released his debut EP titled “Arrival” in 2025, and quickly broke records. Boluwatife quickly became one of the youngest artists to chart at number 1 on Apple Music Nigeria Top Albums chart. Critics have praised the teen for his great ear for sound and his potential to build a successful career in music, following in his father’s footsteps.

Moshood Abdulmuiz

Moshood Abdulmuiz, professionally known as “Muyeez,” is an emerging Afrobeats singer and songwriter. The teen made it to a mainstream audience when he released his debut song titled “Instagram,” which featured Seyi Vibez. The song quickly skyrocketed to number 1 on the Apple Music chart in Nigeria within only 24 hours of its release. He began his career by posting freestyle videos on social media, which caught the attention of Seyi Vibez, who eventually signed him to his label.