Ranking Our 10 Best Nigerian Albums Of The Last Five Years

Nigeria has produced hundreds of talented artists who have also put out amazing tracks and albums. In this article, we rank our 10 best Nigerian albums of the last five years, albums that have touched our hearts and also left us wanting more.

Not agreeing with our ranking? Let us know how you would rank these albums on your personal top 10 list.

More Love, Less Ego

‘More Love, Less Ego’ by Wizkid, released in 2022 for us, was one of the singer’s best albums in recent times. While Wizkid has been releasing hit tracks and albums for almost two decades now, listening to ‘More Love, Less Ego’ gave us a glimpse into Wizkid’s evolution as an artist. For us, it was his most romantic album.

‘More Love, Less Ego’ only had 6 features, and those features, alongside Wizkid’s prowess as an artist, are why the album made it to number 1 on our list of best Nigerian albums in the last five years.

The Year I Turned 21

Released in 2024 with 8 features and 15 songs, ‘The Year I Turned 21’ made it to number 2 of our best Nigerian albums in the last five years. Ayra Starr’s sophomore album was a work of art that captured our attention and captivated our hearts. Our favorite song on the album ‘The Kids Are Alright’ told us everything we needed to know about Ayra’s emotional depth as an artist.

‘The Year I Turned 21’ is an album that will continue to be remembered as a door into the artist’s soul.

Fuji

At number 3 of our best albums in the last 5 years is ‘Fuji’ by Adekunle Gold. It is the artist’s sixth studio album, but for us, it was his best to date. The 15-track album showed us a different side of Adekunle Gold as an artist, while still leaning into his roots as someone not afraid to embrace his culture and the Fuji sound, which also inspired the album title.

‘Many People’ was a fan-favorite track, and for Nigerians who grew up on Fuji music, it tugged at nostalgia while still retaining the freshness of Adekunle Gold’s evolution.

Boy Alone

‘Boy Alone’ by Omah Lay has continued to receive praise as one of the most successful debut albums by a Nigerian artist in recent years. The album reflected Omah Lay’s depth as an artist and showed how much he could capture in his music without features.

The 14-track album can best be seen as a creative masterpiece. It makes our list at number 4 among the best albums in the past 5 years.

Timeless

Davido has produced hit songs and hit albums that have taken him to the top as one of the best artists out of Nigeria, but his album ‘Timeless,’ a 2023 release, felt like the singer’s best album. The album was not only fun but also refreshing and leaned into Davido’s persona as an artist.

The 17-track album produced songs that could stand on their own outside the album, yet it was a cohesive project that blended well. All songs on the album felt like they were specifically produced for the album. ‘Timeless’ ranks as number 5 of our best Nigerian albums in the last 5 years.

I Told Them

Burna Boy has released 3 albums in the last 5 years, but for us, his 2023 album ‘I Told Them’ was his best work. The album took a unique path and showcased a different style from the singer’s previous work, a pattern he repeated in his most recent album, ‘No Sign of Weakness.’

The 15-track album felt like the beginning of a new era for Burna Boy and signaled his evolution not only as a singer but also as a creative. It is number 6 on our list.

HEIS

‘HEIS’ by Rema makes it to number 7 on our list of the best Nigerian albums in the last 5 years. Rema, as an artist, has always been a thrill to listen to, but with ‘HEIS,’ he went further to prove that he enjoyed his career as a singer.

The album not only felt like a love letter to dancers; it was a producer’s dream. ‘HEIS’ for us felt like the most powerful album to reach for if you were interested in dancing away your problems and getting lost in music. It was a uniquely Nigerian album, which was exciting, coming at a time when Rema was attaining global attention.

Born In The Wild

Tems has always been a Nigerian artist with a unique sound and a special approach to music. Her artistic style has been a thing of intrigue for her listeners, and with her debut album ‘Born In The Wild,’ Tems made it clear why she follows a different path with her artistry.

The 2024 album features 18 tracks that leave you feeling like you’re on an exciting joyride of emotions. It was the perfect love letter enclosed in an album, and for us, the album secured Tems’ position as one of the best female artists out of Nigeria, a position she has carried well.

Lost And Found

Simi, as an artist, has always been known for evoking deep emotions in her listeners, but for us, her 2024 album, ‘Lost And Found,’ much like the title of one of the songs, felt like romantic therapy.

The 14-track album felt like a hug filled with love and care while also conveying Simi’s current sense of peace. It was a reflection of the artist’s soul, and amongst all her albums, ‘Lost and Found’ felt like the most uniquely Simi album. It ranks 9th on our list of best Nigerian albums.

Water And Garri

Tiwa Savage, as an artist, has always evolved with the times, and although her album ‘Water and Garri’ was released as a movie soundtrack, it reflected what we have always known: Tiwa Savage is a timeless artist.

Ranking at number 10 on our list, the 10-track album released in 2024 contains one of our favorite Tiwa Savage features to date. The song ‘Gara,’ which featured Ayra, was a testament to female excellence and further showed how much of herself Tiwa poured into the album. It was a display of emotional maturity, emotional depth, and an outpour of love.