How Many of These 10 Fan Favorite Nollywood Actors Do You Love?

The Nigerian film industry is teeming with bright, talented actors who continue to dominate our TV screens, but a few have made their names and way into becoming our fan favorite Nollywood actors.

In this article, we highlight some of our favorite actors in Nollywood. Did your favorite actor make it on the list?

Tobi Bakre

Tobi Bakre first entered the entertainment industry as a Big Brother contestant and quickly built himself into one of the beloved Nigerian actors. His first role was in the 2018 movie “Mokakik,” and by 2019, he had become a fan-favorite Nollywood actor with his role in “Sugar Rush.”

Tobi Bakre secured his position as one of the new generation of fan-favorite Nollywood actors through his roles in Nollywood films “Gangs of Lagos” and “Brotherhood,” which catapulted him into fame. His latest role was in the 2025 film, “Red Circle,” which also did well in cinemas.

Timini Egbuson

Timini is well known as one of the best romance actors in the Nollywood scene, and he started getting noticed for his role in the 2017 MTV show “Shuga,” which followed the lives of teens and young adults. The next role that catapulted him to the notice of Nigerians was in the highly regarded Nollywood film, “Isoken.”

Timini has appeared in Nollywood dramas that have done well and broken records, including “Fate of Alakada,” “Breaded Life,” and “A Tribe Called Judah.” His most recent films are ‘Red Circle’, ‘Gingerrr’, and ‘Reel Love’, all of which did well in cinemas nationwide.

Uzor Arukwe

Uzor Arukwe has been in the Nollywood industry for over a decade, with films such as “Sugar Rush” and “Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards” under his belt. However, the actor began to gain more attention as one of Nollywood’s most diverse and talented actors, first through his roles in “A Tribe Called Judah” and “Blood Sisters.”

Uzor Arukwe became a fan favorite Nollywood actor in this decade through his role in the YouTube movie, “Love In Every Word.” It not only became a viral success but also broke several records, catapulting him to the top of many people’s list of Nollywood actors and a fan favorite.

Femi Adebayo

Femi Adebayo, who is known as one of the most consistent actors in the Nollywood movie industry. He is also a filmmaker and director who began his career decades ago, and while he has built up his brand and is well known in his own right. He is one of the most diverse actors in the Nollywood scene, with his first film being “Owo Blow,” a 1996 Yoruba movie in which he played the lead role.

Femi Adebayo has followed up on his status as a big Nigerian actor and has featured in movies that have done well in cinemas and outside of them, with movies like “Lisabi: The Uprising,” “Labake Olododo,” “House Of Ga’a,” and the Netflix drama series, “Seven Door.”

Bucci Franklin

Bucci Franklin is a notable actor in this decade and has been acting since 2013. His first notable role was in the movie “Bambitious,” which was quickly followed by his role in the Nollywood blockbuster, “Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story.”

One of Bucci’s most prominent roles, which catapulted him into the status of a fan-favorite Nollywood actor to look out for in this decade, was in the 2025 Netflix series, “To Kill A Monkey”. However, he has appeared in other star-studded movies such as “Merry Men 3,” “Oloture,” and “Muri & Ko.”

Daniel Etim Effiong

Daniel Etim Effiong is a notable Nollywood actor who has particularly earned a lot of fame for playing romantic leads in many of his movies and for being a fan favorite as the male protagonist. His first notable role was in the 2018 films “New Money” and “Plan B,” which he quickly followed with “Olorure.”

In 2025, Daniel made his directorial debut with “The Herd,” which did well in Cinemas and was hailed for capturing the current Nigerian reality. It is also his latest film. Some of his other prominent roles were in ”Blood Sisters” and “Castle & Castle”.

Richard Evans Mofe-Damijo

Richard Evans Mofe-Damijo, popularly known as RMD, is a major powerhouse Nigerian actor, writer, producer, lawyer, and former journalist, widely regarded as one of the best veteran actors in the Nigerian film industry.

His acting career began in the 1980s, and one of his notable roles from that era was “Suicide Mission.” Richard has received a lifetime award for his acting and has starred in big productions like “30 Days In Atlanta”, “The Wedding Party”, “The Wedding Party 2”, and “The Black Book.”

His most recent role was in the 2025 film “Radio Voice,” and he was also announced as a cast member of “Children of Blood and Bone,” a movie adaptation of a best-selling book.

Odunlade Adekola

Odunlade is a well-known veteran Yoruba actor with a career spanning decades. His first notable role was in the movie “Asiri Gomina Wa,” after which he went on to star in more films and established himself as an actor to watch, especially in the comedic film scene.

His most prominent roles in this decade were in films like “Lisabi: The Uprising,” “Alakada: Bad and Boujee,” and “Beast of Two Worlds.” Odunlade’s most recent roles were in the blockbuster 2025 films, “Owambe Thieves” and “Gingerrr.”

Mike Afolarin

Mike Afolarin’s career in the industry spans over a decade, starting as a cinematographer in Nollywood and gradually moving into minor roles in 2018 with the movie “Kasala!” And “Your Excellency.”

The big break in Mike Afolarin’s career came with his role in “Battle on Bukka Street,” which was quickly followed by his success in the Netflix series “Far From Home,” where he played a leading role that catapulted him into fame.

Another prominent role for Mike was in “House of Ga’a,” and his latest is the lead in “A Lagos Love Story.” This has made him a fan-favorite Nollywood actor and shown his promising talent as an actor.

Kunle Remi

Kunle Remi is a household name and a fan favorite in Nollywood actor, and with more than a decade of acting under his belt, he has shot to the top of the list of fan favorites. His first prominent role was in the 2015 movie “Falling.” However, what propelled him into the spotlight was his role in the 2017 film “Alter Ego.”

He has appeared in many blockbuster movies, including “Introducing the Kujus,” which also features other Nollywood fan favorites. Some of his most notable roles in this decade were his roles in the Netflix series “Anikulapo”, “Muri & Ko”, and “Ijakumo”. His most recent role was in the 2025 film “Aso Ebi Diaries.”