Top 5 Highest Grossing Nollywood Films To Rewatch Before January Ends 

January is drawing close to an end and with the end of the month signals the arrival of new movies in the Nollywood space, however before the release of those movies, there are movies that have dominated the Nollywood space, and have become fan favorites with the titles of the highest grossing films in the industry, in this article, we list out the five highest grossing Nollywood films.

Behind The Scenes

Behind The Scenes is currently the highest grossing film of all time in Nigeria and it follows the story of a successful real-estate mogul who is plagued with hard times and struggles when her overly generous nature puts her in the hands of people ready to take advantage of her kindness.

This experience forces her to face unexpected challenges, forcing her to learn how to navigate life without rose colored lenses. Some of the cast members of this movie include Uzor Arukwe, Ini-Dima Okojie, Ibrahim Chatta, Funke Akindele, Tobi Bakre, Uche Montana and Veeiye.

This movie is still available for a rewatch in cinemas.

Everybody Loves Jenifa

This 2024 film directed by Funke Akindele is the second highest grossing film in Nigeria and it details the life of the main character, Jenifa as she confronts new challenges in her life in the form of a new neighbor who she believes threatens to outshine her charity organization.

Some of the cast members for this movie are Stan Nze, Omowunmi Dada, Funke Akindele, Jackie Appiah, Nancy Isime, Patience Ozokwor and Destiny Etiko.

This movie is available for a rewatch on Amazon Prime Video.

A Tribe Called Judah

2023 film, ‘A Tribe Called Judah’ is the Third Highest Grossing film in Nigeria.

This movie follows the life of the Judah family and their matriarch, Mama JJ as they face a crisis that threatens to destroy their peace, causing them to unite and find the joy in family to solve the problems threatening their lives.

Some of the cast members for this film are Funke Akindele, Timini Egbuson, Uzee Usman, Jide Kene Achufusi, Nse Ikpe Etim and Genoveva Umeh.

A Tribe Called Judah is still available for a rewatch on Amazon Prime.

Oversabi Aunty

This 2025 film is the fourth highest grossing film in Nigeria and it follows the story of an overly religious woman whose moral crusade and over zealous behavior causes discord in her family, forcing her to have the backlash her actions caused in her family.

It is the directional debut of Toyin Abraham and some of the cast members are Enioluwa Adeoluwa, Toyin Abraham, Damilola Adegbite, Efe Irele, Mike Ezuruonye, Jemima Osunde and Tana Adelana.

The movie is still available for a rewatch at the cinemas before the end of January.

Battle On Bukka Street

This 2022 film details the rivalry between two women who are also half sisters, who find themselves at odds when they unintentionally begin food businesses on the same street, after years of discord between them.

This movie was directed by Funke Akindele and Tobi Makinde, some of the cast members are Mercy Johnson, Funke Akindele, Gbemi Akinlade, Wumi Toriola, Nkem Owoh and Bimbo Ademoye.

It is available for a rewatch on Amazon Prime Video and it is the fifth highest growing Nollywood film.