Top 5 Stories Of The Day | US House Passes War Powers Resolution to Stop Trump’s Iran Military Action

Here Are The Fashion Designers Behind Some Of The Outfits We Loved At The Ojude Oba Festival

US House passes war powers resolution to stop Trump’s Iran military action

Mary Njoku says Christians can’t pray away bandits and bad roads

Police question Lere Olayinka and detain an INEC official over alleged leak of voter records

Tom Holland reconsiders playing Spider-Man after turning 30

DHS confirms that the US will deport 110 Nigerians in a major immigration crackdown

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

US House passes war powers resolution to stop Trump’s Iran military action

The Republican-led US House of Representatives has approved a resolution aimed at restricting President Donald Trump’s ability to continue military operations against Iran, marking a rare bipartisan pushback against the ongoing conflict, now in its fourth month.

The measure passed by a narrow 215–208 vote, with four Republicans joining Democrats in support. The resolution directs Trump to withdraw US forces from Iran unless Congress formally declares war or authorises the use of military force, reflecting growing unease among some lawmakers within his own party over the administration’s handling of the conflict.

However, the move is largely symbolic for now. The legislation still requires Senate approval, where its prospects remain uncertain, and questions have been raised about whether such war powers resolutions would hold up constitutionally even if enacted. Still, the vote highlights rising tensions in Congress over presidential war powers, especially as earlier attempts to pass similar measures had repeatedly failed on narrower margins.

Mary Njoku says Christians can’t pray away bandits and bad roads

Nollywood actress and producer Mary Remmy Njoku has called on Christians to combine faith with practical action when addressing societal challenges, arguing that prayer alone cannot solve issues such as insecurity, poor infrastructure, and a struggling healthcare system.

In a post shared on her Instagram page, Njoku stressed that while prayer remains important for guidance, wisdom, and strength, real-world problems require tangible solutions. She urged believers not to confuse spiritual devotion with the practical steps needed to bring about change in society.

The actress noted that bad roads cannot be fixed through prayer alone, nor can failing institutions or security threats disappear without deliberate action from citizens and leaders. According to her, spiritual challenges should be addressed spiritually, while physical problems require planning, accountability, and hard work to achieve lasting solutions.

Police question Lere Olayinka and detain an INEC official over alleged leak of voter records

Detectives from the Force Intelligence Department–Intelligence Response Team have interrogated Lere Olayinka, the Senior Special Assistant on Social Media to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, and detained an INEC official in connection with the alleged unauthorized disclosure of voter registration records. The investigation reportedly followed a petition alleging cyber-related offences and the leaking of confidential documents containing the personal information of actor Emeka Ike.

According to security sources, the detained official is an electoral officer assigned to the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC). The officer is being investigated for allegedly releasing confidential voter registration records linked to a political dispute that arose during a party primary election. Sources also said Olayinka was invited to be questioned in connection with the matter.

The sources added that the case began on May 29, 2026, when protesters gathered at an INEC office in AMAC to raise concerns about alleged irregularities during a primary election. A petition reportedly submitted by a senior security aide to the INEC chairman accused those involved of criminal conspiracy, cyber intimidation, leaking classified documents, and actions capable of causing a breach of public peace. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Tom Holland reconsiders playing Spider-Man after turning 30

Actor Tom Holland has become more open to continuing his role as Spider-Man after initially stating that he did not expect to still be portraying the character into his 30s.

In a new GQ cover interview published on June 2, Holland reflected on comments he made in 2021, when he said, “If I’m playing Spider-Man after I’m 30, I’ve done something wrong.” Now 30, the actor admitted that his perspective has shifted as he continues in the role of Peter Parker, a character he has portrayed since his teenage years.

Holland said he now views the situation differently, noting that while he once expected to pass the baton sooner, discussions with the studio are ongoing. He also joked that he might need to revise his earlier statement, suggesting, “Maybe I need to change the quote to 37,” and adding that his past comment may have been partly strategic amid contract negotiations with Sony.

DHS confirms that the US will deport 110 Nigerians in a major immigration crackdown

The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has confirmed that 110 Nigerians are among 355 West Africans scheduled for deportation under a new immigration enforcement operation targeting multiple countries across the region.

According to data released under the DHS West Africa Operations Watch initiative, Nigeria has the highest number of affected nationals, followed by Liberia (94), Ghana (30), and Senegal (19). Other countries listed include Cameroon, Gambia, Côte d’Ivoire, Mauritania, Cape Verde, Burkina Faso, Niger, Guinea, Togo, Mali, Benin, and Guinea-Bissau.

The DHS said many of those on the list have prior criminal convictions, including fraud, smuggling, and violent offences, and added that individuals with such records are being prioritised for expedited removal as part of a broader global immigration enforcement push. The agency has also published the names and photographs of all 355 individuals on its official website as part of the ongoing operation.