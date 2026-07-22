Fireboy DML Has Been Added To The YNaija Masterlist

Adedamola Oyinlola Adefolahun, professionally known as Fireboy DML, is a Nigerian singer and songwriter who has been in the music industry for 12 years. The 30-year-old’s musical career began in 2014, but his breakthrough came with his single “Jealous,” released as part of YBNL’s collaborative album. Fireboy DML is a multi-award-winning musician with an impressive discography.

In November 2022, his song, “Coming Back For You,” was included on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. In 2024, Fireboy was featured on the Justin Timberlake song “Liar”, appearing on Timberlake’s sixth studio album “Everything I Thought It Was.”

Adedamola has been hailed as one of the most talented singers of his generation and was among the acts who dominated the Nigerian music scene from 2018 to 2024. Adedamola recently announced that he has an album in the works; it’ll be his fourth studio album and his first album since 2024.

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