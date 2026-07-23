Shattering Ceilings: Oyinkansola Badejo-Okusanya’s Journey To The NBA Presidency 

Oyinkansola Badejo–Okusanya is the second elected female president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), 93 years after its establishment and 67 years after it was formally registered; but before becoming president of the NBA, Oyinkansola had an impressive career growth that not many people know about.

Here’s everything you need to know about her career trajectory and her impressive resume.

Oyinkansola’s Educational Background

Oyinkansola attended the University of Lagos, where she first earned a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) degree in English before returning to complete her Bachelor of Laws (LL.B.) degree, attending the Nigerian Law School, and later being called to the Nigerian Bar in 2002. However, Oyinkansola didn’t stop there; she went on to obtain a Masters of Laws (LL.M.) in Commercial and Corporate Law from Queen Mary University of London.

Career Trajectory

The NBA president began her career in the legal field as a commercial dispute resolution lawyer at Olaniwun Ajayi LP, and in 2007, she entered into public service after being appointed as the Senior Special Assistant on Justice Sector Reform to the Governor of Lagos at the time, Babatunde Fashola. While serving within the office of Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Olasupo Shasore SAN, Badejo-Okusanya became one of the legal figures who participated in the formulation and coordination of important justice sector administrative reforms within Lagos State.

By 2017, she became a founding partner of Africa Law Practice NG & Company, an African-focused commercial law firm, where she took on the role of Co-head of the litigation and dispute resolution practice. Oyinkansola’s practice as a lawyer encompasses litigation, commercial arbitration, mediation, and regulatory compliance.

Oyinkansola’s Journey To Becoming The NBA President

Before her title as the president of the Bar Association, Oyinkansola took on many roles in the local bar structure, going from Assistant Secretary of the NBA Lagos Branch, Chairperson of the NBA Lagos Branch Annual Dinner Committee, and member of both the NBA Lagos Branch Building Committee and the Technical Committee on Conference Planning, and after being in the legal field for almost two decades, she became a senior advocate of Nigeria in 2025, and in 2026, she contested the national presidency of the Nigerian Bar Association, becoming the second woman to lead the association since Dame Priscillia Kuye’s tenure in 1991.

Oyinkansola Badejo-Okusanya is set to succeed Afam Osigwe during the NBA Annual General Conference in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, from 21 August to 28 August 2026 after her win against Lateef Omoyemi Akangbe and Aare Olumuyiwa Akinboro at the 2026 NBA presidency elections. Oyinkansola’s journey to her current position has shown that her determination and commitment to her career are unrivalled.