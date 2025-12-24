Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Nigerian Bar Association, Atiku, Demand For Suspension Of New Tax Law

Nigerian Bar Association, Atiku, demand for suspension of new tax law

FG orders crackdown on social media accounts of terrorists

EFCC levels money laundering charges against Malami, and son

Federal Government blames oil spills on oil theft

Lagos set to regulate informal spaces

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Nigerian Bar Association, Atiku, demand for suspension of new tax law

The Nigerian bar association, alongside former vice president Atiku have demanded for the suspension of the new tax law, set to go into effect on the 1st of January, 2026 due to concerns over post-legislative altercations made on the tax reform act.

Mazi Afam Osigwe, the president of the NBA (Nigeria Bar Association) shared that the controversies that have plagued the new tax reform act threaten the transparency and integrity of the Nigerian legislative process, hence pushing the need for a suspension till all due processes were enforced.

Former vice president Atiku also described the implementation of the new reform act as a “grave assault on legislative supremacy.”

FG orders crackdown on social media accounts of terrorists

The federal government has shared with Nigerians that they are working in partnership with Nigerian security agencies and major media companies in order to identify and take down accounts used by criminal groups and terrorists to gather funding for their terrorist activities.

This action comes after Nigerians raised concerns on how freely terrorists who were going on a kidnapping rampage all over the country took to social media platforms like TikTok to promote their criminal actions.

EFCC levels money laundering charges against Malami, and son

The immediate-past Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) has been hit with money laundering charges by the EFCC.

The former AG was charged alongside his son, Abdulaziz, and an employee of Rahamaniyya Properties Limited, Hajir Bashir Asabe.

In the charge, the first in three series, Malami was alleged to have laundered about N9billion to buy choice houses in Abuja, Kebbi, Kano and others. The former Attorney General was also asked to make an account on how he was able to obtain 30 houses, which was worth over 212 billion naira.

Federal Government blames oil spills on oil theft

The federal government has blamed the oil spills in Ogoni land on the ever growing and consistent oil theft.

The government claims that oil thieves and their illegal activities were responsible for the recent crude oil spill in in Kpean community’s Yorle 14 Field in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Lagos set to regulate informal spaces

The Lagos state government has shared their plans to regulate informal spaces across the state, in accordance with the physical planning laws of the state.

The information was shared by the state commissioner for physical planning and urban development, Oluyinka Olumide, while the ministry’s plans 2026 were being outlined.

Oluyinka described informal spaces as public open areas not meant for permanent use but which have been increasingly occupied without planning approval, and shared the plans to impose regulations laws on these spaces.