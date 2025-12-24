Get To Know Korty Eo: A Gen Z Filmmaker, YouTuber And Model 

See Your Favourite Film Stars Glow at the Premiere of “Something About The Briggs” This Weekend

The name Korty Eo is a popular name in the film-making and YouTube scene, and if you are familiar with these spaces, then you know Korty.

Eniola Olanrewaju, born 2nd of April 1998, is a 27-year-old Gen Z filmmaker and digital creator with thousands of followers across Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

Korty started her career as a runway model in Nigeria and modeled for big-name Nigerian brands. While signed with the modeling management “Few Models,” she eventually pivoted and worked with Zikoko as a content producer and writer.

Korty eventually got a job as head of content at Empawa Africa; however, in 2020, she quit to pursue her dream of becoming a filmmaker and to grow her YouTube channel.

In her first active year as a YouTube creator, she amassed over 200k followers and 7 million views with her show “Flow With Korty,” which documented the individual experiences of her guests and their success stories. Korty has featured prominent figures in the Nigerian media on the show; celebrities like Simi, Don Jazzy, Bella Shmurda, Tems, Ayra Starr, and Victony have appeared.

Another subset of her YouTube channel covers the themes of love, lust, and dating lifestyles of the guests on her show.

In 2023, Korty received one of her biggest career achievements by making her directorial debut on “Victoria Secret: The Tour ’23” as one of the members of the #YouTubeBlackVoices Class of 2023.

She has worked with brands like Coca-Cola, Victoria’s Secret, and YouTube, and has been named a breakout star in Rolling Stone in 2024.

Korty has now amassed over 378k subscribers on her YouTube and over 23 million views. With over 296k followers on Instagram, over 137k followers on TikTok, and over 160k followers on Twitter, Korty is one of the most well-known YouTube creators in Nigeria.