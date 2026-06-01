Weekend Recap: Here’s What Happened Over The Weekend 

This weekend in both international and local media had an inflow of marital news, political chaos and athletic excellence. For people who keep up with pop culture, this weekend recap is a thrill.

21-Year old Athlete shatters 20-year 100m record

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner tie the knot

State security reportedly arrest five suspect involved in kidnapping in Niger state

Euphoria creator confirms last season

Tems’ manager shares backstory on recent Coachella performance

21 Year Old Athlete Shatters 20 Year 100m Record

A 21-year old athlete, Kanyinsola Ajayi has broken Nigeria’s 20-year 100m record. The athlete shattered the record at the 2026 NCAA division, setting a 9.84 seconds record. The previous record which was at 9.85 was set in 2006 by Olusoji Fasuba in May of that year. Kanyisola Ajayi has had an impressive run since 2025 when he became the first Nigerian in 18 years to reach the men’s 100 final at the Athletics Championships after setting a record of 9.88 seconds in the heats, and finishing in the top 10 at the finals.

Dua Lipa And Callum Turner Tie The Knot

Singer Dua Lipa has officially tied the knot with British actor, Callum Turner. After two years of dating and over a year of being engaged, the duo tied the knot in a private civil ceremony, surrounded by only close family and friends. The two who are famous for their “meet-cute” and status as prolific travelers have mostly kept their relationship private, and now it remains undisclosed if the duo will also have a traditional white wedding in addition to their private civil ceremony.

State Security Service Reportedly Arrest Five Suspects Involved In Kidnapping In Niger State

The State Security Services are reported to have arrested five suspects, with two being foreign nationals in connection to the abduction of 300 schoolchildren in Niger state. The five suspects are also allegedly linked to the Boko Haram faction and were involved in the attack on St. Mary’s Catholic school in Papari, Niger State. According to the State Security Services, the Boko Haram sect is also involved in the abduction of more than 40 students and children from three schools in Oyo State. The arrested suspects were caught with firearms.

‘Euphoria’ Creator Confims Last Season

The finale episode of the third season of American show “Euphoria” aired on Sunday, the 31st of May and the creator, Sam Levinson has confirmed that it’s the last season. With the death of two main characters, the chaotic HBO show has come to an end. In a recent interview, Sam Levinson explained that while the ending was a sad one, it was a truthful ending. Emmy-winning star Zendaya, who plays ‘Rue’ in the show, and “Nate” played by Jacob Elordi but met tragic ends by the 7th and 8th episode of the show.

Tems’ Manager Shares Backstory On Recent Coachella Performance

In a recent interview, Tems’ manager Donawon shared the details behind the singer’s performance at Coachella. While sharing that Justin Bieber’s team had initially reached out to him to bring Tems up for a performance, after getting a hint of a possible “Essence” performance, Tems had suggested bringing Wizkid to perform alongside her, and Justin Bieber. A suggestion which played out well as the three artists took center stage at the 2026 Coachella and performed the globally known track.