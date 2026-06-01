10 Nollywood Films of 2026 You Should Have Watched By Now

Nollywood has had an interesting run in 2026; from romantic films to comedies and even thrillers, there has been something for everyone. If you haven’t seen at least two of these films, have you really been keeping up with Nollywood? Which of these 10 Nollywood films released in 2026 have you watched, and which are on your watchlist?

Alive Till Dawn

At the top of the list is Nigeria’s first major zombie thriller, “Alive Till Dawn.” A film that thrilled us, not only because of the perfect casting but also because of the unique storyline. Set in Abuja, when a virus outbreak starts a series of catastrophic events, an unlikely group of people band together to fight for their survival. The movie stars Sunshine Rosman, Uzor Arukwe, Michael Dappa, Chisom Agoawuike, and Sani Muazu.

Everything Is New Again

When an older woman and devoted mother finds herself falling in love with a man years younger than her, she struggles to accept her feelings. Set in a world where she had to watch her ex-husband take over the internet with his new wife, her struggles go beyond the frustration with the age gap and more into intense emotional turmoil. The ensemble cast brings together established stars and emerging talent: Mercy Aigbe, Nancy Isime, Gbubemi Ejeye, Desmond Elliot, Gbemi Akinlade, Olumide Oworu, Shammah Agah, among others.

The Other Side of the Bridge

If you enjoyed watching “The Creed,” then this film should be on your watchlist. The film follows the stories of a privileged son of a retired soldier and his boxing opponent, a street fighter from Surulere, whose lives become intertwined in a high-stakes game and a fight that carries more weight outside the boxing ring than inside. “The Other Side of the Bridge” stars Tobi Bakre, Olarotimi Fakunle, Femi Branch, Ireti Doyle, Teniola Aladese, and Gbubemi Ejeye.

EVI

This film is perfect for lovers of musicals and music in general. “EVI” follows the downfall and subsequent come-up of a musician who finds out that the persona she built up as a musician was only setting her up for failure. As she embarks on an emotional journey to find herself, she realises that the descent is easier than the ascent. The film stars Osas Okonyon, Omowunmi Dada, Uzor Arukwe, Ibrahim Suleiman, Waje Iruobe, and Tomiwa Tegbe.

Supernowa

This coming-of-age story is one that parents should watch with their children to foster bonding. “Supernowa” features a young lead who enjoys blending into the background rather than shining in the spotlight whilst possessing exceptional talents. When she is encouraged by her favourite teacher and siblings to take centre stage, Nowa must fight her inner demons to succeed. Produced by Nemsia Studios, the film features rising young performers including Darasimi Nadi, Nonzo Bassey, and Onyinye Odokoro.

Trade By Bata

This film is a goldmine for Nigerians who enjoy comedic films. “Trade by Bata” follows the journey of a Nigerian-American woman to her grandmother’s village to claim her inheritance, a journey that quickly becomes a test of her patience, resilience, and strength. When her plans crumble and she has to adjust to life in the village, she decides to put her skills to work. Directed by Biodun Stephen, the film stars Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, Bolaji Ogunmola, Dele Odule, Debo Adedayo, and Eso Dike.

Onobiren

Centered on faith and strong-willed women, “Onobiren” is for people who enjoy Nollywood films with strong female leads. The film follows the story of Roli, a young woman who leaves her fishing roots in Warri to start life afresh in the buzzing city of Lagos. Written and produced by Laju Iren, the film stars Ruby Akubueze, Patience Ozokwor, and Deyemi Okanlawon.

To Adaego With Love

This critically acclaimed romantic drama is perfect for people who enjoy historical romance. Set in 1975, “To Adaego With Love” follows the forbidden romance between a Northern Nigerian soldier and an Eastern schoolteacher as they navigate healing from war, familial expectations, and cultural tensions. The film was directed by Nwamaka Chikezie, and it stars Chisom Agoawuike, Bob-Manuel Udokwu, Onyeka Onwenu, Adam Garba, and Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha.

Love And New Notes

During its time in cinemas, “Love And New Notes” was beloved for its stellar cast and the way it portrayed life in Nigeria’s past. Also perfect for lovers of historical romance, the film is set in 1984, around the time of Nigeria’s currency change, when, amid the financial chaos, two lovers find themselves juggling their romance even as the economy is in turmoil. “Love And New Notes” was directed by Kayode Kasum, and it stars Timini Egbuson, Eniola Badmus, Sophie Alakija, and Odunlade Adekola.

Friends Indeed

This film explores themes of friendship, rivalry, and survival. When a group of friends’ playful rivalry turns into a nightmare, they face emotional turmoil, betrayal, and forces that push them to explore how social pressure and ambition can cause drama in personal relationships. Directed by Richard Omos-Iboyi, the film stars Venita Akpofure, Padita Agu, and Henry Arnold.