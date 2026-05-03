10 Nollywood Films From The 1990s That We Can’t Stop Thinking About 

Nollywood has seen significant growth over the last two decades, but before that, the industry churned out some of the greatest Nigerian films in the 1990s. Some of these films we have not been able to stop thinking about.

Which of these films have you seen? Which would you add to your list?

Living In Bondage (1992)

‘Living In Bondage’ is a two-part Nigerian thriller, with the first released in 1992. During the time of its release in the 90s, ‘Living In Bondage’ was praised for how well it depicted occultism. It follows the life of a businessman who makes the choice to use witchcraft to get ahead of his peers and the consequences of his actions.

It was directed by Chris Obi Rapu. Some of the cast members are Francis Agu, Chizoba Bosah, and Grace Ayozie.

Nneka The Pretty Serpent (1994)

‘Nneka The Pretty Serpent’ is another two-part Nollywood film. It follows a woman’s desperation for a child, and the chaos that unfurls from her decision. With the first part released in 1994, the film is one of the best horror dramas to come out of Nigeria. It is famed for being the Nollywood film that started the trend of storylines involving demon-possessed subjects who are cleansed by pastors.

Directed by Zeb Ejiro, the cast members are Ndidi Obi, Eucharia Anunobi, Rita Nzelu, and Sam Loco.

Glamour Girls (1994)

‘Glamour Girls’ is a two-part classic Nollywood film, with the first released in 1994. The film follows the lives of single and independent women who find themselves embroiled in the world of wealthy socialites. A life that soon begins to confuse and disorient them. At the time of its release, Glamour Girls made a huge contribution to Nigerian pop culture, and it is still referenced by people today.

It was directed by Chika Onukwufor. The cast features Liz Benson, Jennifer Okere, Gloria Anozie, and Ngozi Ezeonu.

Rattle Snake (1995)

‘Rattle Snake’ is a 1995 film and one of the best films released in the 90s. A young boy is forced to grow up quickly in order to care for his two young siblings after the death of his father and the abandonment by their mother. His journey into the criminal world leads him into unseen waters.

The film was directed by Amaka Igwe, with cast members including Ndidi Anyanuka, Okey Igwe, and Francis Duru.

Domitilla (1996)

‘Domitilla’ is a 1996 film that follows the lives of four young women who are forced to turn to prostitution after facing difficult situations they can’t seem to get out of. It is a great classic Nollywood film to watch and one we haven’t been able to get out of our heads.

Some of the cast members are Ann Njemanze, Kate Henshaw, Ada Ameh, Sandra Achums, and Charles Okafor.

O Le Ku (1997)

This 1997 romance drama was ahead of its time. ‘O Le Ku’ is one of the best book-to-movie adaptations in Nollywood. The film follows the life of a man under pressure from his mother to find a partner, which pushes him to string three women along in search of his dream woman.

Directed by Tunde Kelani, the film features Yemi Shodimu, Feyikemi Abodunrin, Pauline Dike, and Omolola Amusan.

Oracle (1998)

‘Oracle’ is a 1998 classic adventure movie. When four men are sent on a secret mission to a hideous island to search for a mysterious oracle, they soon find out they have bitten off more than they can chew. Aside from its well-written plot, ‘Oracle’ is beloved by us because of the talented cast members.

Directed by Andy Amenechi, the film features Saint Obi, Pete Edochie, Charles Okafor, Ejike Asiegbu, and Enebeli Elebuwa.

Diamond Ring (1998)

Nollywood in the 90s was famed for producing some of the best horror dramas, and ‘Diamond Ring’ is no exception. After her engagement to a wealthy man, a woman’s life begins to unravel. When she unexpectedly meets an old love who returns a diamond ring to her, she faces horrific events that alter the course of her life.

The film was directed by Tade Ogidan. Some of the cast members are Richard Mofe Damijo, Liz Benson, Susan Cave, Kunle Dada, and Bimbo Akintola.

Igodo: The Land Of The Living Dead (1999)

‘Igodo: The Land of The Living Dead’ is a 1999 Nollywood film. It is an adventure film that follows seven brave warriors sent to the land of the living dead to find a way to save their kingdom from what seems like an unbeatable curse.

The film was directed by Andy Amenchi and stars Sam Dede, Charles Okafor, Prince James Uche, and Amaechi Muonagor.

Saworoide (1999)

This 1999 classic Nollywood film follows the story of Nigeria during the military regime and the role it played in promoting autocracy in the country. It was also used to expose the corruption, violence, and rot in the Nigerian leadership system. ‘Saworoide’s’ impact in political films in the Nollywood space is still felt to date.

Directed by Tunde Kelani, the cast includes Kola Oyewo, Ayantunji Amoo, Kunle Afolayan, Bukky Wright, Larinde Akinleye, and Kabirat Kafidipe.