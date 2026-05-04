Met Gala 2026: As We Wait With Bated Breath to See How Beyoncé Turns Fashion into Art

The 2026 Met Gala is happening today, and it is the perfect time to share all the information you need about the annual fashion event. The annual fashion event that gets raving reviews and starts up week-long conversations has so many significant reasons behind its creation. If you have been wondering about the hows, whys, and where of the Met Gala, this is the perfect introduction to it.

What is the Met Gala?

The Met Gala, formally known as the ‘Costume Institute Benefit,’ is an annual high-fashion fundraising gala held on the first Monday in May in support of ‘The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute,’ located in New York City. It is hailed as the biggest fashion night and also marks the opening of the Costume Institute’s spring exhibition.

The Met Gala was originally established in 1948 by fashion publicist Eleanor as a midnight dinner for New York society before it evolved into what it is now. A high-fashion celebrity-driven gala.

Who Gets Invited to the Met Gala

The Met Gala invite list features a string of elite guests, including celebrities, designers, and cultural figures, who are expected to wear elaborate, unique pieces inspired by the annual theme. Design houses that buy a table at the Met Gala often invite their brand ambassadors or celebrities they want to dress to represent them to walk the Met Gala red carpet.

The Met Gala Themes and Dress Codes

Each year, the Met Gala chair, in the form of Anna Wintour, who has held the position since 1995, picks a specific theme tied to the Costume Institute’s exhibition. The theme for the 2026 Met Gala is “Costume is Art,” with a general dress code of “Fashion is Art.”

Why Is It Held on the First Monday in May?

The Met Gala only began using the 1st Monday in May date in 2005, and it is significant because it is the date that the Met held their ‘Celebrating Chanel’-themed event. Although the Met Gala date is flexible, the 1st Monday in May has become the expected date for the annual event.

What Is a Met Gala Co-Chair, and Who Is This Year’s Co-Chair?

Every year, the Met hand-selects a significant cultural figure or a celebrity figure who serves as the public face. The celebrity chosen by the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Benefit helps in promoting the event and curating the guest list. They also help set the tone for the year’s theme and make a significant contribution to the year’s fundraising. The chairs are led by Anna Wintour and are often the first celebrities to arrive and welcome other guests invited to the Met.

The co-chairs for the 2026 Met Gala are Beyoncé, Venus Williams, and Nicole Kidman. The MET committee also has a host committee; the 2026 host committee are Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Gwendoline Christie, Alex Consani, Misty Copeland, Elizabeth Debicki, Lena Dunham, Paloma Elsesser, LISA, Chloe Malle, Sam Smith, Teyana Taylor, Lauren Wasser, Anna Weyant, A’ja Wilson, and Yseult.

Who Is Attending The 2026 Met Gala?

Though the guest list at the Met is never fully confirmed until the day of the gala itself, as celebrities often surprise fans and show up at the event without announcements. There are celebrities currently expected to be at the annual gala happening today, with most being the celebrities on the host committee, like Doja Cat, Lisa of Blackpink, Teyana Taylor, Sabrina Carpenter, and A’ja Wilson, amongst many others.

What do we think?

The Met Gala is an exciting event for everyone, but for us, it is even more exciting to see Nigerian celebrities who have been invited to the Met Gala. Ayra Starr was one of the Nigerian celebrities in attendance at the last Met Gala, and it has us wondering, what Nigerian celebrities will appear at the 2026 Met Gala?