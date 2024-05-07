Here Are Some Of The Looks We Loved At The 2024 Met Gala

Everyone is talking about the 2024 Met Gala, a night of elegant and creative fashion that comes once a year, every first Monday of May in a year.

Hosted at the New York Metropolitan Museum of Art by its founder, Anna Wintour, this year’s Met Gala theme was “The Garden of Time”, referencing the 1962 short story by British author J.G. Ballard, which took place in a garden filled with time-bending florals.

The onus was on the attendants, mostly of Hollywood’s greatest and biggest artists, actors, models, filmmakers, and Influencers.

On the night of May 6, the whole world sat in their homes as the stage was lit for what has been described as one of the biggest fashion events in the world.

With the men, women and non-binary present at the 2024 Met Gala, it was a sight to behold as the attendants pulled out all the stops to become one of the best dressed at the most anticipated fashion event.

With attendance from first-timers like Wisdom Kaye, Tyla, and more, it would be safe to say that the 2024 Met Gala was an entertaining night for those in attendance and the online judges who brought out their fashion degrees, judging and ranking the outfits from best to worst.

Here are a few of our favourite looks from the 2024 Met Gala.

Wisdom Kaye

Mona Patel

Zendaya

Tyla

Emma Chamberlain

Colman Domingo

Jennifer Lopez

Gigi Hadid

Ayo Edebiri

Alton Mason

Sarah Jessica Parker

Alia Bhatt

Bad Bunny

Kendall Jenner

Keke Palmer

Taylor Russell

Bruna Marquezine

Nicki Minaj

Dove Cameron

Jaden and Willow Smith

Demi Lovato

Kim Kadarshian

Harris Reed

Elle Fanning

Dua Lipa

Lena Mahfouf

Lana Del Ray

Lewis Hamilton

Taraji P. Henson

Rosalia

Hanani Taylor

Laufey

Janelle Monae

Paloma Elsesser

Anok Yai

Imaan Hammam

Ben Simmons