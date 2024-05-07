Here Are Some Of The Looks We Loved At The 2024 Met Gala

Everyone is talking about the 2024 Met Gala, a night of elegant and creative fashion that comes once a year, every first Monday of May in a year.
Hosted at the New York Metropolitan Museum of Art by its founder, Anna Wintour, this year’s Met Gala theme was “The Garden of Time”, referencing the 1962 short story by British author J.G. Ballard, which took place in a garden filled with time-bending florals.
The onus was on the attendants, mostly of Hollywood’s greatest and biggest artists, actors, models, filmmakers, and Influencers.
On the night of May 6, the whole world sat in their homes as the stage was lit for what has been described as one of the biggest fashion events in the world.
With the men, women and non-binary present at the 2024 Met Gala, it was a sight to behold as the attendants pulled out all the stops to become one of the best dressed at the most anticipated fashion event.
With attendance from first-timers like Wisdom Kaye, Tyla, and more, it would be safe to say that the 2024 Met Gala was an entertaining night for those in attendance and the online judges who brought out their fashion degrees, judging and ranking the outfits from best to worst.
Here are a few of our favourite looks from the 2024 Met Gala.
Wisdom Kaye
Mona Patel
Zendaya
Tyla
Emma Chamberlain
Colman Domingo
Jennifer Lopez
Gigi Hadid
Ayo Edebiri
Alton Mason
Sarah Jessica Parker
Alia Bhatt
Bad Bunny
Kendall Jenner
Keke Palmer
Taylor Russell
Bruna Marquezine
Nicki Minaj
Dove Cameron
Jaden and Willow Smith
Demi Lovato
Kim Kadarshian
Harris Reed
Elle Fanning
Dua Lipa
Lena Mahfouf
Lana Del Ray
Lewis Hamilton
Taraji P. Henson
Rosalia
Hanani Taylor
Laufey
Janelle Monae
Paloma Elsesser
Anok Yai
Imaan Hammam
Ben Simmons
Ayomitide Adeyinka is a content writer, crypto journalist and editor with a Bsc in Political Science. He is also an egalitarian.
