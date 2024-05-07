Mascot Films Announce New Film ‘Night of 29th’ Coming Out This Year

Mascot Films, a film production company, announced that it would release its latest feature film, ‘Night of 29th’, this year.

Although the release date is yet to be communicated, the production company also has another film in rotation to be released in theatres on May 26, titled ‘Layefa Sails’.

Directed by Rash with Eteng Benson as the assistant director, ‘Night of 29th’ stars Ilesanmi Emmanuel, Emmanuella Otsapa, and more.

The film focuses on a kind young orphan in a toxic environment that goes against everything he stands for. He is determined to change the mindset of the people in the community.