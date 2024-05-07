Mascot Films Announce New Film ‘Night of 29th’ Coming Out This Year

Night of 29th

Mascot Films, a film production company, announced that it would release its latest feature film, ‘Night of 29th’, this year.

Although the release date is yet to be communicated, the production company also has another film in rotation to be released in theatres on May 26, titled ‘Layefa Sails’.

Directed by Rash with Eteng Benson as the assistant director, ‘Night of 29th’ stars Ilesanmi Emmanuel, Emmanuella Otsapa, and more.

The film focuses on a kind young orphan in a toxic environment that goes against everything he stands for. He is determined to change the mindset of the people in the community.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Ayomitide Adeyinka May 6, 2024

Genoveva Umeh Stars in Feature Film “Strawberry Chinny” Chosen for Essence Film Festival

Nollywood actors Genoveva and Chimezie Imo are lovers in the romantic film “Strawberry Chinny”, which will be screened at the ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka May 3, 2024

The Weekend Watchlist | Movies/Series To Watch This Weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka May 1, 2024

Toyin Abraham Announces The Sequel of ‘Alakada’ With “Alakada! Bad and Boujee”, Set For Release In December 2024

Nollywood filmmaker Toyin Abraham has shocked her fans with an unexpected announcement. The actress took to Instagram to notify Nigerians ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka April 30, 2024

Nkem Owoh Stars in Eastern-centric film “UNO: The F in Family”, Set For Release On May 17

Nollywood legend and classical actor Nkem Owoh stars in this Eastern-focused family drama film “UNO: The F in Family,” set ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka April 29, 2024

Take A Look At Basketmouth’s Upcoming Film, “A Ghetto Love Story”

Nigerian actor and comedian Bright Okpocha, also known as ‘Basketmouth’, shared some behind-the-scenes footage of his new and upcoming feature ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka April 27, 2024

‘Beyond The Veil’ Returns For Season 2 on June 7 on Prime Video

Beyond The Veil, a Nollywood drama series has been renewed for season two, which will be released on Prime Video ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail