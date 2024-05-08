Top 5 Stories Of The Day | CBN Instructs all Banks to Stop Charges on Cash Deposits till September

CBN instructs all banks to stop charges on cash deposits till September

Binance CEO claims FG requested a secret crypto settlement plan

NNPCL warns Nigerians against panic-buying fuel

Doctors protest against lack of personnel, says they’re overworked

APC demands impeachment of Fubara by the Rivers State Assembly

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

CBN instructs all banks to stop charges on cash deposits till September

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has instructed all Nigerian banks to desist from collecting cash deposit charges until September 2024.

The information was passed in a circular after people had complained of the charges they were required to pay to banks whenever they were depositing funds, a procedure which began on May 1.

According to the reports, banks demand a 2% charge fee for deposits over ₦500,000 for individuals and 2% for deposits over ₦3m for corporate account holders.

Binance CEO claims FG requested a secret crypto settlement plan

The CEO of Binance, Richard Teng, alleged that officials of the Nigerian federal government suggested a secret crypto settlement plan between the government and the crypto firm.

Richard Teng made this information public by releasing it on Binance’s blog while highlighting the legal battles with Nigeria and the Binance executives.

The Binance CEO revealed that the company rejected the proposal and left Nigeria even after being told that the payments made in crypto would “make these issues go away”.

NNPCL warns Nigerians against panic-buying fuel

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has warned all Nigerians who are panic-buying fuel across the country.

The agency stated that it had about 1.5 billion litres of petroleum in rotation, and if stretched to 50 million litres daily, it would last the country an entire month.

NNPCL assured Nigerians that the queues for fuel were gradually thinning out across the country. Hence, Nigerians were to exercise patience.

Doctors protest against lack of personnel, says they’re overworked

Doctors in Kogi State have put down their stethoscopes for placards and cardboards as they protest against the overworking in the hospital.

Residents Doctors at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Lokoja, have lamented over the lack of workforce and the outrageous policies placed on them by the hospital board.

The doctors raised their voices, requesting aid from the President as there had only been a record of 222 resident doctors in the hospital since 2020 till date.

APC demands impeachment of Fubara by the Rivers State Assembly

The leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have demanded that the Rivers State House of Assembly prepare to impeach the governor of Rivers, Siminalayi Fubara.

Chief Tony Okocha, Rivers State’s APC Caretaker Committee Chairman, stated that the reason for impeaching Fubara was because the issue between the governor, his politicians and Nyesom Wike was yet to be resolved as the President’s earlier intervention was merely a political solution, not constitutional.