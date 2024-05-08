Enioluwa Unveils First Trailer Of New Series “All Of Us”

All of Us series

Nigerian influencer, actor and media personality has released the first teaser of the upcoming series, ”All Of Us”. While the series is yet to have a release date, it features friends from the famous Instagram influencer clique “The Geng”.

According to public knowledge so far, the series will focus on the lives of high school students in Nigeria, starring Adeoluwa Enioluwa, Priscilla Ojo, John Merry, Eronini Osinachim, Tobe Ugeh, and more.

The trailer was dropped on Instagram, and you can watch it below.

