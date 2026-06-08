Who Are The OG’s Of YouTube Nollywood?...

Nollywood YouTube has started gaining prominence now and has become one of the most popular streaming platforms in the country, but before its prominence, there were YouTube filmmakers who set the pace. Names like Uche Mbubano and Ruth Kadiri, among others, set the stage for how YouTube is seen today.

In this article, we list 6 names who are the OGs of YouTube Nollywood.

Uche Mbunabo

Uche Mbunabo is a prominent Nigerian filmmaker, actor, writer, and media entrepreneur. Uche Mbunabo is one of the OG Nigerian filmmakers on YouTube, starting his channel in 2018 with hundreds of films under his belt. Uche is known as one of the early adopters of YouTube as a digital streaming platform, amassing hundreds of millions of views across his online channels. He has collaborated with other established YouTube stars, including Uche Montana and Clinton Joshua, among others, to deliver exciting content on YouTube. Some of his most notable films are “Thrones and Thorns,” “A Crown For Two,” and “Celebrity Marriage.”

Ruth Kadiri

Ruth Kadiri’s reign as the YouTube Nollywood Queen was confirmed by YouTube itself as she was honoured as one of Nigeria’s leading female creators. Ruth Kadiri began creating films on YouTube in 2014, when the platform was not widely recognised in Nigeria as a major streaming service. She is credited with driving a Nollywood audience to the platform with her heartfelt, family-centered films. Ruth herself has been in many films on YouTube; her channel boasts hundreds of films with millions of subscribers and hundreds of millions of views. She has worked with big names like Daniel Etim Effiong, Timi Egbuson, Maurice Sam, and many more. Some of her best films are “Leverage,” “Heat Above Heart,” and “Rich People Problem.”

Maurice Sam

Maurice Sam is a Nollywood actor and filmmaker who has been on YouTube since 2013. He is one of the OG Nollywood YouTube filmmakers, with a huge audience that has grown immensely in the last few years. Maurice Sam’s status as one of the most notable figures in the YouTube Nollywood industry has enabled him to work with well-known actors in the country, including Nancy Isime, Nadia Buari, and Uche Montana. He has over 200 films on his channel, with millions of views. Some of his films are “Rock, Paper, Scissors,” “Man of the Year,” and “Accidental Bride.”

Ada Kiri Kiri

Ada Kiri Kiri may be young, but she has a wealth of experience as a YouTube creator. Originally a comedian and gospel singer, she went viral in 2018 for cover versions of popular gospel songs before transitioning into acting. Over eight years into her career, Ada has appeared in several films on YouTube. With a YouTube channel that boasts over a million subscribers, Ada is in the league of the country’s biggest YouTube channels and has hundreds of films under her belt as a producer. She has also worked with notable YouTube Nollywood stars such as Regina Daniels, Frances Nwabuike, and Mercy Johnson. Some of her films are “The Curse,” “Fractured Identity,” and “Sole Mates.”

Destiny Etiko

Destiny Etiko is an actress and content creator who has been a YouTube Nollywood name since 2020, one of the first Nollywood creators to join the platform as it began gaining traction as a digital streaming platform. With over 400 videos on her YouTube channel, Destiny Etiko helped drive traffic to Nollywood films. Although her YouTube channel has fewer than a million followers, it has not affected the traction her films garner, as she has amassed millions of views on her videos. She has worked with actors like Zubby Michael and Ebube Ebio. Some of her notable films are “Sister Delilah,” “Braveheart,” and “Woman Power.”

Uduak Isong

Uduak Isong has been on YouTube for almost two decades, starting in 2007. She is a producer, script writer, and director known and loved for her comedic work. Uduak Isong’s channel has films, comedy series, and short films that have attained millions of views. Although she has not amassed millions of subscribers, Uduak is one of the OG producers who helped drive traffic to YouTube films. Her films have featured Nollywood top talents like Bimbo Ademoye, Patience Ozorkwo, and Daniel Etim Effiong, with some of her biggest films being “A Season for Love,” “Ajoke,” and “Finding U.S.,” amongst others.