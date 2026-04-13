Top 10 YouTube Nollywood Film Channels That We Can’t Do Without

YouTube Nollywood film channels are quickly taking over the entertainment scene. Before the recent trend, there were YouTube film accounts that had been fan favorites and have continued to retain their titles and positions. In this article, we list our top 10 Nollywood film channels to watch out for.

Ruth Kadiri TV

Ruth Kadiri is hailed as one of the pioneers of Nollywood YouTube films, and with 3.7 million subscribers, her position at the top of the list of 10 YouTube channels to watch out for is well deserved. The highest-viewed film on Ruth Kadiri TV is a movie titled ‘Better Half.’

‘Better Half’ currently stands at 23 million views and follows the story of a university student who sets his sights on his class teacher and vows to make her his wife. The 2024 film stars Uche Montana, Chidi Dike, Detola Jones, and Chris Akwarandu.

Uche Mbunabo TV

Uche Mbunabo follows closely behind Ruth Kadiri as one of the most successful YouTube film channels, with 3.6 million subscribers. Boasting of multiple films crossing millions of views, his highest-viewed film is titled ‘My Crazy Rich Girlfriend.’

Currently standing at 18 million views, this 2024 film is an emotional rollercoaster on love, sacrifices, and the beauty of trust. The film stars Clinton Joshua, Kofi Adjorlolo, and Chinenye Nnebe.

Maurice Sam TV

Maurice Sam boasts of one of the most-watched YouTube film channels in Nollywood, with 2.5 million subscribers. He is the creator of some of the most beloved works on the Nollywood side of the streaming platform. His highest-viewed film is titled ‘A Place Called Love.’

‘A Place Called Love’ currently has 15 million views and tells the story of a wealthy man who unexpectedly falls in love with a female barber, leading them to navigate their different societal identities to reach a place of love. The 2024 film stars Maurice Sam and Sarian Martins.

Omoni Oboli TV

The success of Omoni Oboli’s channel is a testament to her years in the film industry; with 1.8 million subscribers and a film that surpassed 30 million views (Love In Every Word), she is undoubtedly one of the best channels for watching Nollywood films on YouTube.

Her highest-viewed film, ‘Love In Every Word,’ is a movie centered on the beautiful love story between two very different characters who navigate societal expectations and cultural differences to stay together. The film stars BamBam, Uzor Arukwe, Daniel Rocky Rocky, Thelma Nwosu, Amanda Iriekpen, and Susan Jimah.

Bimbo Ademoye TV

Bimbo Ademoye is another fan favorite on YouTube; not only are her films beloved by fans, but she has the subscribers and views to back it up. With 1.5 million subscribers and a film that has surpassed 21 million views (Where Love Lives), Bimbo Ademoye is contributing to the excellence of Nollywood on YouTube.

Her highest-viewed film, ‘Where Love Lives,’ details the life of a married couple who move into a luxury housing estate and find themselves caught in a class struggle with their snobbish neighbors and internal pressure from meddling relatives. The film stars Bimbo Ademoye, Uzor Arukwe, Osas Ighodaro, and Chioma Nwosu. It stands at 21 million views.

Uche Montana TV

Uche Montana’s YouTube videos are known to go viral every few weeks because of how good they are, and with 1.4 million subscribers, it is no surprise. Her highest-viewed film stands at 11 million views, and it is a film titled ‘Chemistry.’

The 2024 film follows the clash of political ambition and personal desire between a man and a senator’s daughter. It stands at 11 million views. Some of the cast members are Uche Montana and Maurice Sam.

Sonia Uche TV

Following closely behind Uche Montana, the Sonia Uche TV boasts 1.3 million subscribers. The channel’s highest-viewed film is titled ‘Once Upon A Vow’ and stands at 9.8 million views.

‘Once Upon A Vow’ is a 2025 film that unearths the storyline of a couple preparing for their wedding, the hidden truths, tensions, and their struggles to navigate it all. It stars Sonia Uche, Maurice Sam, Ny Addae, and Chisom Agoawuike.

Sandra Okunzawa TV

Sandra Okunzawa TV is a channel that is undoubtedly rising, beloved by fans, and has 1 million subscribers. With several films that have crossed the million-view mark, her highest-viewed film currently stands at 5.1 million views.

The film titled ‘Love Mandate’ details the life of an evangelist determined to convert a reckless person to Christianity. The 2024 film stars Sandra Okunzawa, Chioma Nwosu, and Maurice Sam.

Georgia Ibeh TV

Georgia Ibeh is a strong force in the Nollywood YouTube films space, with 777k subscribers. Her highest-viewed work stands at 1.7 million views, and it is titled ‘Where The Wind Blows.’

The film details the life of a woman whose great sacrifice for her selfish friend goes unnoticed, forcing her to make a sharp turn in her life and unleash chaos. Currently at 1.7 million views, the cast includes Mercy Johnson Okojie and Georgia Ibeh.

Bolaji Ogunmola TV

Bolaji Ogunmola is a rising star on YouTube. With 611k subscribers and millions of views across her recent uploads, she is a YouTube film to look out for.

Her highest-viewed film is titled ‘Brotherly Love,’ a 2025 film that is a story of a family navigating a sudden death and the chaos it unearths in their lives. It currently stands at 5.3 million views and stars Ik Ogbonna, Bolaji Ogunmola, Uzor Arukwe, Chioma Nwosu, and Emem Ufot.