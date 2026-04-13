Ynaija! Recap | Top Headlines Today

Nollywood actor Jide Kene ties the knot in Italy

UK considering social media ban for minors

Nollywood veteran actor Kola Oyewo details struggles with enlarged prostate

Australian teen beats Usain Bolt’s record

El-Rufai back in court over fraud allegations

Nollywood Actor Jide Kene Ties The Knot In Italy

Nollywood actor Jide Kene has officially tied the knot with his wife in an intimate ceremony in Italy.

The actor who first took to Instagram to announce his upcoming nuptials on the 4th of April by sharing his pre-wedding photos, which received support and encouragement from his colleagues and fans. Although the actor himself is yet to share the news of his wedding ceremony, there has been footage from his white wedding ceremony in Milan.

UK Considering Social Media Ban for Minors

The UK is in talks to join Australia in setting a social media ban for minors under 16s. They join countries like France, Austria and Spain who are already drafting their own proposals to ban under 16s from access to social media platforms like TikTok, Instagram, X, YouTube and Reddit.

The decision reportedly comes after Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and Threads, faced two separate defeats in trials related to child safety and social media harms in March. The UK government has not made any definite decisions as of yet.

Nollywood Veteran Actor Kola Oyewo Details Struggles With Enlarged Prostate

Nollywood veteran actor Kola Oyewo has revealed his struggles with an enlarged prostate, admitting that the illness has made acting difficult for him. The 80-year old who has been in the industry for decades shared during a recent conversation with Kunle Afod that his condition had taken a toll on his physical health.

Oyewo further expressed gratitude for his recovery and survival, emphasising that his early decision to seek medical help was important in saving his life and helping him manage his condition. Kola Oyewo has been in the industry for over 40 years and has continued to participate in the industry heavily.

Australian Teen Beats Usain Bolt’s Record

An Australian teenager has broken a record and repeated history after running a 200m time faster than famed athlete, Usain Bolt, the record which was previously set in 2004 by Usain Bolt at age 18 now belongs to the Australian teen named Gout Gout.

The teen, Gout Gout set a new time record of 19.67 seconds to win a national title in Sydney on Sunday, claiming a world under-20 record in the process.

El-Rufai Back In Court Over Fraud Allegations

The former governor of Kaduna Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai has once again appeared before the Kaduna State High Court as proceedings resumed in his ongoing trial instituted by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC). The former governor who is currently on trial over an abuse of office, fraud and an intent to commit fraud, amongst other charges. A bail hearing was set for the former governor for the 14th of April.

El-Rufai also has a 10-count charge before the Federal High Court in Kaduna, bordering on alleged abuse of office, money laundering, and fraud involving N579.6 million and $1.1 million.