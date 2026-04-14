Top 5 Stories Of The Day | ‘Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender’ Full Movie is Leaked Online Before Official Release Date in October

Tinubu slashes import duties to tackle rising prices

Britney Spears checks into rehab after DUI arrest

CONMESS begins arrears payment for Doctors

Trump deletes controversial ‘Messiah’ AI image after global backlash

‘Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender’ full movie is leaked online before official release date in October

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Tinubu slashes import duties to tackle rising prices

Following the global oil disruption caused by the Israel–US–Iran conflict, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has ordered fresh measures to ease economic pressure. The policy, shared by Dada Olusegun, aims to reduce inflation and improve affordability.

The government approved major cuts in import duties across key sectors. Electric vehicles, buses, and manufacturing machinery now attract zero duty, while passenger vehicle tariffs dropped to 40 percent. Rice and palm oil duties were also reduced to lower food costs.

Officials say the move will support businesses, encourage cleaner transport, and help Nigerians cope with rising fuel prices linked to global supply disruptions.

Britney Spears checks into rehab after DUI arrest

Britney Spears has reportedly checked into a rehabilitation facility following her arrest last month on suspicion of driving under the influence near Los Angeles.

The 44-year-old was taken into custody in early March by Ventura County authorities and later released. At the time, her representative described the incident as inexcusable and said she would comply with legal requirements.

Reports say the singer voluntarily entered treatment, though the exact date remains unclear. She is expected in court on May 4.

CONMESS begins arrears payment for Doctors

Members of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors have started receiving long-awaited arrears from the reviewed Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS).

According to Abdulmajid Ibrahim, payments covering between one and six months have begun, with many doctors already confirming receipt. He assured others that the process is ongoing and will be completed soon.

However, the August portion of the arrears is facing minor administrative delays, which could push payments by up to two weeks. Members yet to be paid have been urged to remain patient as issues are resolved.

Trump deletes controversial ‘Messiah’ AI image after global backlash

Donald Trump has removed an AI-generated image he shared online after it drew criticism, including from Christian supporters. The image showed him in a robe, appearing to heal a sick man, with strong religious symbolism that painted him as a messiah.

However, before deleting the post, Trump defended it, saying it simply portrayed him as someone who “makes people better,” and refused to apologise for sharing it.

The controversy followed his criticism of Pope Leo XIV, who had condemned US and Israeli military actions in Iran. The Pope responded by insisting he would continue speaking out without fear.

‘Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender’ full movie is leaked online before official release date in October

A full version of Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender has been leaked online ahead of its planned October debut on Paramount+. People have begun downloading and watching the film, raising serious concerns for Paramount and Nickelodeon.

Initial clips that appeared over the weekend were first dismissed as fan-made or AI-generated, but the entire film has now circulated through disappearing links, with takedowns already underway due to copyright claims.

The leaked footage reveals older versions of the beloved characters Aang, Zuko, Katara, Sokka, and Toph, all of whom are reunited with new voice actors.