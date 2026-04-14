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April 14, 2026

Events Happening In Lagos This Week (April 14th-April 19th)

by YNaija
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This week in Lagos is filled with events for a diverse audience; from raves to club events, karaoke nights  and even game night events, there is something for every demographic. 

  1. KT3

This karaoke-and-tacos-themed night is perfect for people who enjoy karaoke spaces and a chance to eat good food. It is happening on the 14th of April.

  1. Rooftop House Lagos 

Curated for lovers of Afrobeats, Afrohouse, and intimate party scenes, this event is happening on the 16th of April.

  1. Social Game Night 

Happening on Friday, the 17th of April, this event is perfect for lovers of competitive spaces or activity-themed events.

  1. Pivot

Curated and hosted by the popular podcasters behind ‘Submarine and a Roach,’ this live event is perfect for anyone who enjoys comedic events, and it is happening on the 17th of April.

  1. Element House 

Perfect for lovers of tech house, Afro house, and deep house, this rave happening on the 17th of April is the perfect place to be.

  1. Void House 

Targeted at ravers and lovers of house music and EDM, this event is happening on the 18th of April.

  1. Lagos Afro Fusion Festival

Powered by the Lagos State government, this festival celebrates Afrobeat, culture, music, food, and fashion. It is happening on the 18th of April.

  1. Zodiac Party

Happening on the 18th of April, this event is the perfect club-themed rave for lovers of Afro house, Afro EDM, and Amapiano.

  1. How I Met Your Father

This live reality show is a perfect, low-effort dating experience for people looking to meet their special someone. It is happening on the 18th of April.

  1. Zenergy Brunch 

Hosted by Zenhouse, this is the perfect place to be for people who enjoy calm spaces. It is happening on the 19th of April.

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