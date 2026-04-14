Events Happening In Lagos This Week (April 14th-April 19th)

This week in Lagos is filled with events for a diverse audience; from raves to club events, karaoke nights and even game night events, there is something for every demographic.
- KT3
This karaoke-and-tacos-themed night is perfect for people who enjoy karaoke spaces and a chance to eat good food. It is happening on the 14th of April.
- Rooftop House Lagos
Curated for lovers of Afrobeats, Afrohouse, and intimate party scenes, this event is happening on the 16th of April.
- Social Game Night
Happening on Friday, the 17th of April, this event is perfect for lovers of competitive spaces or activity-themed events.
- Pivot
Curated and hosted by the popular podcasters behind ‘Submarine and a Roach,’ this live event is perfect for anyone who enjoys comedic events, and it is happening on the 17th of April.
- Element House
Perfect for lovers of tech house, Afro house, and deep house, this rave happening on the 17th of April is the perfect place to be.
- Void House
Targeted at ravers and lovers of house music and EDM, this event is happening on the 18th of April.
- Lagos Afro Fusion Festival
Powered by the Lagos State government, this festival celebrates Afrobeat, culture, music, food, and fashion. It is happening on the 18th of April.
- Zodiac Party
Happening on the 18th of April, this event is the perfect club-themed rave for lovers of Afro house, Afro EDM, and Amapiano.
- How I Met Your Father
This live reality show is a perfect, low-effort dating experience for people looking to meet their special someone. It is happening on the 18th of April.
- Zenergy Brunch
Hosted by Zenhouse, this is the perfect place to be for people who enjoy calm spaces. It is happening on the 19th of April.