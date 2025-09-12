The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/Series To Watch This Weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. With a blend of action thrillers, comedy, drama, and adventure, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment.”

The Long Walk

Teens are forced to participate in a high risk contest where they have to continuously walk or risk being killed.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

Abànisété: The Ancestors

In a world of traditions, sports and family, the lives of people trying to connect with their ancestors through dance and rituals is explored. The people of a nation must call upon the power of their ancestors to fight unexpected foes.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

Demon Slayers: Kimetsu No Yaiba The Movie: Infinity Castle

Tanjiro Kamado and his fellow members of the demon slayers corps are caught in an epic battle at the infinity castle.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

Code 3

A burnt out paramedic is tasked with training his eager and inexperienced replacement on his final 24 hour shift, which spirals quickly into chaos.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

Beauty In Black: Season 2

A stripper’s life takes a chaotic turn when she crosses paths with a wealthy and dysfunctional family with ties in trafficking. It is available for streaming on Netflix.

You And Everything Else

Two friends who have their lives linked by warmth from their teenage years to adulthood grow apart after the tension that has been building since their teens bubbles over, until tragedy brings them back together again.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

Beauty And The Bester

A deep dive on the lives of Dr Nandipha and Thabo Bester in a documentary about a prison break.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

The Dead Girls

This follows a deep dive into a world of sex, crime, and the rise and fall of the Baladaro sisters who built an infamous reputation.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

Guns Up

After a horrible day at his job, a man who secretly works as a mob henchman has to get his family safely out of the city in one night, while making sure his double identity stays hidden. It is available for streaming on Prime Video.

The Runarounds

This follows the lives of a group of high school graduates from North Carolina who by a shared love of music and a passion for stardom come together to form a rock band. It is available for streaming on Prime Video.