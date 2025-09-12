Article

Events Happening In Lagos This Weekend (September 12th-14th)

It’s another weekend in Lagos, and it is packed with exciting events, from theatre plays, to raves, beach days, club nights and Sunday brunches. 

  1. South Social

Happening on the 12th of September, this is the perfect event for lovers of Afro house music in a club like scene.

  1. Monochroma 

This is the perfect start to the weekend for ravers and it is happening on the 12th of September.

  1. The Heat

Happening at vault social house, this event is the perfect way to close out the weekend for music lovers and it is happening on the 13th of September.

  1. Even In The Day

Happening at the Voda Beach Club, Even In The Day is the right event for lovers of the waves, and people who are looking for a last event to close out summer. It is happening on the 13th of September.

  1. In Bloom 

This event is the perfect one for art lovers who would love an opportunity to view art and also purchase new art. It is happening on the 13th of September at the TR Gallery.

  1. Dede 

Happening on the 13th of September, at Mystique bar, this event is for lovers of jazz music who enjoy a space with good drinks.

  1. Waistbeads

This play is targeted at lovers of theatre and art, it is happening on the 13th of September at the Terra Kulture Lawn.

  1. The Epiphany 

This event is the perfect one for lovers of fashion and design, and it is happening on the 13th of September at the Royal Oaks Center.

  1. Friends Sunday Roast

Happening on the 14th of September, this brunch is the perfect space to be at if you love good food and you want an opportunity to meet new people.

  1. Launch Co-Op Sundays 

Happening on the 14th, this event is the perfect one for creatives, who want to be in the same space with other creatives to gain inspiration.

