Top 5 Stories Of The Day | NSIB Finds Air Peace Crew Guilty of Flying Under Influence

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

NSIB finds Air Peace crew guilty of flying under influence

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has indicted an Air Peace pilot and co-pilot for operating under the influence of alcohol and hard drugs.

According to a preliminary report signed by the bureau’s Director of Public Affairs and Family Assistance, Mrs. Bimbo Olawumi Oladeji, both crew members tested positive after their aircraft was involved in a runway incursion at Port Harcourt International Airport on July 13, 2025.

The incident occurred when the plane veered off the runway after landing, prompting an investigation that later revealed substance abuse by the crew.

Dangote Refinery to launch free fuel distribution, cuts petrol price

The Dangote Refinery has announced that its free fuel distribution programme will kick off on Monday.

According to company spokesperson Anthony Chiejina, the initiative will begin in Lagos, the South-West, Abuja, Kwara, Delta, Rivers, and Edo States. Alongside the rollout, petrol pump prices will be reduced to ₦841 per litre in Lagos and the South-West, while Abuja, Edo, Kwara, Rivers, and Delta States will see prices drop to ₦851 per litre.

Chiejina noted that the price slash will take effect the same day the free distribution begins.

UK lifts security red flag on Kaduna, upgrades to amber

The United Kingdom has removed Kaduna State from its “Red” travel advisory list, upgrading it to “Amber.”

UK’s Development Director at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), Cynthia Rowe, announced the decision during the signing of the Kaduna Mutual Accountability Framework (KaMAF) with the state government.

She explained that the review allows British citizens to visit Kaduna for business and leisure, noting that the change reflects security improvements recorded under Governor Uba Sani’s administration.

Ghana defends acceptance of US deportees under ECOWAS protocol

Ghana has justified its decision to receive West African migrants deported from the United States, citing ECOWAS’ free movement policy.

President John Mahama explained that the protocol allows citizens of member states to enter and stay in other West African countries for up to 90 days without a visa. He noted that the arrangement is in line with regional cooperation.

Under a bilateral deal with Washington, Ghana has already welcomed 14 deportees, making it the latest West African nation to receive returnees from the U.S. crackdown on illegal immigration.

Peter Obi meets Jonathan privately amid political speculations

Labour Party leader Peter Obi met privately with former President Goodluck Jonathan in Abuja on Thursday.

Obi described the meeting as “fruitful,” noting that they discussed issues concerning the state of the nation. However, he did not disclose specific details of their conversation.

The meeting has stirred speculation, especially as rumours persist about Jonathan’s possible return to the presidential race ahead of the next election.