Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Troops Repel Fresh Attack as Army Buries Fallen General and Soldiers

Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Nigerians Lament As Fuel Scarcity Persists, Sells For Over ₦1,000/litre

How Old Igbo Tradition Shaped Daniel Nkado’s Latest Book, ”Something Bigger Than Love“

Troops repel fresh attack as army buries fallen General and soldiers

Dangote named in the 2026 TIME 100 Most Influential People

Senate gives NNPC deadline to explain ₦210 trillion audit queries

Nigeria’s inflation rises to 15.38% in March

NACA debunks viral state-by-state HIV figures

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Troops repel fresh attack as army buries fallen General and soldiers

The Nigerian Army laid to rest Brigadier General Oseni Braimah and other soldiers killed during recent insurgent attacks in Borno State.

Simultaneously, troops of the 115 Task Force Battalion repelled a fresh terrorist assault in Askira Uba that resulted in four military fatalities.

Dangote named in the 2026 TIME 100 Most Influential People

Industrialist Aliko Dangote has been recognized in the Titans category of the 2026 TIME 100 list for his impact on global markets.

The publication highlighted his large-scale investments in manufacturing and energy infrastructure as central to Africa’s economic transformation.

Senate gives NNPC deadline to explain ₦210 trillion audit queries

The Senate ordered NNPCL executives to appear by April 29 to account for ₦210 trillion flagged in 2017–2023 audit reports.

Lawmakers rejected the company’s prior blanket explanations and demanded detailed breakdowns of specific expenditures.

Nigeria’s inflation rises to 15.38% in March

Nigeria’s inflation rate increased to 15.38% in March 2026, rising from 15.06% the previous month.

Although year-on-year inflation decreased significantly from 27.35% in March 2025, month-on-month inflation surged to 4.18%.

National Bureau of Statistics data highlights that price pressures remain more intense in rural areas compared to urban centers.

NACA debunks viral state-by-state HIV figures

The National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) dismissed viral social media data claiming Nigeria recorded 20,838 new HIV infections in early 2026.

Director-General Temitope Ilori clarified the circulating figures represent routine testing positivity rather than the actual disease burden.

The agency warned that unauthorized data releases bypass established protocols and mislead the public regarding the epidemic.